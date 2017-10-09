A luxurious home in New Delhi

Creating a spacious, stylish building in the capital city of India is a project that requires the utmost thought and careful planning. Crafted with the expertise of the team of professionals at Design Arch Group of Architects, this lavish residence boasts an elegant contemporary decor that exudes refined luxury and reflects the trendy and arty nature of modern Delhi. Let’s take the tour!
The bedroom is a masterpiece of serene loveliness. What a calming and restful space this is, with a feeling of luxury brought about by the use of subtle silver and gold tones. The patterned wall behind the bed makes for an elegant accent feature, with the monochromatic work of art standing out stylishly. Large windows provide an abundance of fresh air and natural light while the seating arrangement, with linear sofas and table, is trendy, sophisticated and comfortable.
Looking at the exterior of the building, we see a trendy combination of neutral colours and a variety of textures. White, grey, beige and brown come together mellifluously in a modern linear structure that enlivens the elegant symmetry of its lines with an unexpectedly dramatic artistic panel that takes the building to another level of sophistication.
We see how the façade of the building has been planned with alternating HPL and metallic textures. The section comprising louvers and GRC creates a pattern that enhances the stylishness of the exterior.
What a lavish living room, done up beautifully with a refined and elegant decor! The cream, beige and black colour palette, embellished with dull gold tones and gleaming woodwork, makes for a stunning effect that is further enhanced by the spectacular lights and the ingenious use of a mirrored panel in the ceiling. A dramatic work of art in monochrome is eye-catching and the large floral arrangement on one side adds a dollop of natural beauty to the ambience.
Proceeding to the floor plan of a house, we see that each bedroom has an attached bathroom and the master bedroom has an attached dressing room as well. The living room and dining room are integrated in one large space, with a sofa acting as a divider. The entrance to the house opens into the living area while the kitchen connects to the dining area.Design Arch Group Architects have done a fabulous job of imbuing this residence with sophisticated comfort. The ingenious and subtle inclusion of silver and gold is masterfully done to create a rich effect that is luxurious without being ostentatious.
