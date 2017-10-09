A luxurious home in New Delhi

Proceeding to the floor plan of a house, we see that each bedroom has an attached bathroom and the master bedroom has an attached dressing room as well. The living room and dining room are integrated in one large space, with a sofa acting as a divider. The entrance to the house opens into the living area while the kitchen connects to the dining area.Design Arch Group Architects have done a fabulous job of imbuing this residence with sophisticated comfort. The ingenious and subtle inclusion of silver and gold is masterfully done to create a rich effect that is luxurious without being ostentatious.

