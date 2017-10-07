8 ideas to use corian in your house

New materials come into the market all the time, but we have to know about them to take advantage of the benefits they bring to our houses. In this ideabook, we share information on one of these novel materials, Corian, which is much talked about, but it is possible that you aren’t clear about what it really is. We’ll tell you what it is, what it can be used for and the best places to use it.

Corian is a synthetic material developed by DuPont for solid surfaces. It consists of 1/3 acrylic resin (PMMA) and 2/3 aluminium hydroxide (aluminium trihydrate). In addition to this technical information, we will show you how it can contribute to the design of a home’s interiors. Being aware of its characteristics, advantages, disadvantages and costs, will be useful when you are decorating the interiors of your house. You will get a better idea of what Corian can offer before you invest in it for your home.