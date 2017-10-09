10 fascinating pictures of bedroom to inspire you!

Often the bedroom can be a forgotten room because it is ‘not for public’; however, we believe that it should be the most coveted space of any home. It is the private and intimate room where we get to relax and rejuvenate in privacy. In today’s world where the size of home has shrunk and life has become hectic, bedroom is no longer just for sleeping. It is a room where we read, chat, watch television and even work. This cozy space should be well equipped to provide a blissful experience every day and night. Color and texture of the wall, furniture and furnishing, bed and bedding, lights… there are lots of things to be taken care of in order to make the bedroom impeccable.
Don’t worry! Our designers have come up with some amazing ideas to make your bedroom comfortable and an extension of your personality. Just have a look at these 10 fascinating bedrooms and get some ideas to decorate your own bedroom.
A room for a couple should have a cozy double bed to share intimacy in utmost comfort. It will be an added advantage if the room can accommodate a place to sit, talk and relax. A beautiful romantic corner has been designed with a warm sofa and cushions and intimate lighting for the couple. The floral print furnishing on wall and cushions complement the solid color and makes the room look romantic and pleasant.
If you are looking for some romantic inspiration for your room, then take a clue from here. Pink is the color of romance and it dominate here. The floral wallpaper, the painting on the cupboard, the soft fabric, subtle yellow light coming from the ceiling, the lamp beside the bed and even the carpet; everything seems to be in complete harmony.
The cool Mountain View, a soothing decor and the calming color on the walls, furniture and furnishing; romance is in the air. The corner of the room has been converted into a work table. But in this charming setting who would like to work. Just get soaked in the beauty of the view.
Customize the headboard of the bed and give the room a personal touch. The wall motifs are arranged in a shape to make it look like a dancing peacock. The pendant lamps in the corner are further enhancing the beauty of the room. Conceptually the room is quite unique and Indian.
The stone- clad wall behind the headboard looks modern and chic. The mystic light falling on the wall is further creating a mysterious environment. The contemporary artwork complements the wall. It’s elegantly romantic.
Details such as false ceiling, lights, patterns and color if done aesthetically, it can transform the entire feel and mood of the room. In this room the three blocks of plaster on the ceiling with beautiful lamps hanging from each of them, built-in lights, the patterns on the wall and then a splash of green on the blinds and in the form of plants; it is captivating.
Bring in an antique bed and then design the room revolving around it to give the room an exotic look. It is a simple room with simple décor but the traditional look is making whole lots of difference here.
Usually the shape of the bed is rectangle, but here the circular bed is not only different it is also innovative and amazing. The stained glass screen behind the headboard is adding colour and theatre to the décor. And what about the chair, isn’t it interesting?
A room can be made beautiful and glowing with fresh and vibrant energy with simple changes. A makeover was given to the room by changing the furnishings and adding color to it. The green color wooden panel from behind the headboard merges with the ceiling to enhance the beauty quotient of the space. The touch of green on the cupboards looks soothing and beautiful.
Just keep the decor simple and clean and let the magic of monochrome mesmerize you. Dual ceiling, built-in lights, clean cut of the furniture, beautiful patterns on the wall and two tantalizing red chairs; it’s magically beautiful.
