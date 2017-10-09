A modern, elegant and spacious home in Hyderabad

Constructing a contemporary residence with traditional elements can be quite a challenge! Taking it up, Shree Lalitha Consultants Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad were tasked with designing a comfortable modern abode that would offer relaxation after a weary day at work as well as a stylish decor that would fill the residents with pleasure. No one likes to come home to a sloppy, badly designed house, after all! Today we’re going to have a look at this beautiful and trendy home in Mahaboob Nagar, designed with simplicity and modernity, comfort and style. It belongs to a cloth merchant whose showroom is a part of the house. Let’s begin!
The pristine white of the exterior reflects the contemporary elegance of this stylish residence. Wooden doors and panels as well as the fireplace set within a rustic wall of different textures add a warm, natural, traditional look that is further enhanced by the rustic benches on a bed of grass. The attractive lanterns hanging from white beams complete the cozy, stylish look of this quaint seating arrangement.
This combination of white and grey with a splash of brown makes for a discreet yet eye-catching storefront. The patterned texture of the walls bordering the glass panes of the doors and the trendy wall design above the name lift the style quotient.
Minimalism is an excellent way to create a modern stylish ambience. The sleek and neat furniture looks functional yet fashionable in this trendy white and wood décor. Touches of grey on the bed and on the wall behind the bed add another element of colour. The vibrant painting on the wall is the accent feature that adds a dollop of vitality to this restful room.
What a cozy space for a quiet time, whether to read, meditate or simply enjoy a cup of tea with the pretty potted plants that line one wall! The grey chairs are a contemporary feature that balances the rustic look of the floor. The wall of cabinets at one end shows that there is a sufficiency of storage space while large windows adorn another wall.
Viewed from the other side, we see a sleek and trendy white washbasin on a black counter top over a wooden cabinet. What a striking ensemble! This is a stylish and handy space to wash your hands after eating a snack in the cozy chair!
The living room is a vision of minimalist comfort! The white walls and floor and grey sofa look cool and elegant, with the fashionable glass-topped coffee table completing the picture. Colourful cushions add brightness while the brown wooden furniture contributes warmth. The recessed lighting in the wooden panel on the ceiling is another modern element that makes this a trendy room. A combination of cool white and warm wood creates a trendy and elegant decor in this stylish residence by Shree Lalitha Consultants.
