Planter ideas for the home entrance

Beautiful planters mounted on the wall do not only enhance the beauty of the walls but also save a lot of floor space. This is especially ideal for those who have limited space beyond the main entrance. Hanging terra cotta planters in bright and vibrant colours on the wall, give a warm and inviting look to the doorway. Succulents are best to plant on the wall as they are low maintenance and also come in vibrant colours. Both modern and traditional planters can be mounted on the wall to create a beautiful looking entrance. There are innumerable styles, designs, sizes and shapes of on the wall planters are available, which can be used to beautify the walls. The hanging planters can also be created at home using wood, plastic or metal containers.

Adding planters with beautiful plants and flowers to the house entrance is a great way to decorate it. The green plants do not only give a stunning natural look to the entrance, they also exude warmth and tranquility. It is a great way to welcome guests in the house.