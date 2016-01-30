Planter ideas for the home entrance

The house entrance is the first thing that a guest sees when visiting someone. Therefore, it is important to have a beautiful and inviting front door. The stunning flowers and plants grown in beautiful planters can enhance the beauty of any entryway. There are also a few things that need to be considered, when choosing the plants and planters for the front door. One of the most important things is the architecture of the house. The front garden should be able to harmonize well with the overall design of the house. It is also important to think about the mood that the owner wants others to perceive when entering the house. To create a welcoming impression, the planters should be placed in a way so that it lets the eyes draw towards the main door. Here are some great ideas of planters for the house entrance.
The traditional terra cotta planters are great addition to any house entrance. They are elegant and beautiful and come in various designs and shapes to suit any home. The orange tone of terra cotta looks warm and welcoming. They can also be painted in various colours from bright to muted tones to match the colour scheme of the house. However, terra cotta is a highly porous; therefore it is important to ensure that the paint does not contain any chemical that can be harmful to the plants. Terra cotta is rather inexpensive choice for the planters. When implementing terra cotta planters in the house entrance, it is important to place them wisely so that they do not get knocked over accidently, because they are easily breakable. Artisans can also make beautiful planters with porcelain, ceramic and clay.
Green living walls are a delight to the eyes. They not only look beautiful, they are also warm and relaxing. Beautiful planters on the wall on the main entrance of the house are sure to make the guests feel welcome in the home. However, these vertical gardens can also be created. Shipping palettes are great way to create DIY living walls. It can also be created using old window frames and wooden shelves. However, when creating a vertical garden, it is important to integrate a proper irrigation system. Also, care should be taken while watering the plants as too much moisture can damage the walls. It is best to add vertical garden on walls where they can get plenty of sunlight.
Wood planters at the house entrance, give a natural, warm and welcoming appeal to it. They can also be painted in the desired colour to match the colour scheme of the house. Wood planters are an inexpensive way to decorate the entryway. There are several beautiful wooden plant containers available in the market. But the best part is that they can be made at home with practically any kind of wooden material. Be it the desk drawer, empty wine barrel, wooden crates, palettes, old wooden boxes or tree trunks, each of them can be repurposed to create beautiful wooden planters for the main door. One thing that should be kept in mind is that if the wood is not rot resistance, it needs to be prepared with seal, paint or polish.
Plastic planters are the least expensive options for those who are looking to decorate their main entrance. Apart from that, they come in beautiful designs, colours and patterns. They are also extremely lightweight which makes them easy to move around. To top it all they are also long lasting. However, they cannot be used for heavy plants and some plastics are also not suitable for extremely cold temperature. Again, they can also be created at home by almost any plastic container. Just repaint and decorate a plastic container, make a hole for drainage, put the prepared soil inside and place beautiful flowers, herbs, succulents or any plants.
It is not always necessary to buy expensive planters from the market when it can be easily made with the native rocks found in the garden. The best thing about using the rocks from the garden to make planters is that they harmonize with the landscape. They can be easily created at home with the right tools and ingredients. If the rock is large enough, it can be chiseled to create a rock planter. The process can take some time and hard work; however, the final product is marvelous. When creating a planter from large rock, it is important to drill a hole on the base or side of the rock for drainage. Beautiful planters can also be created by binding smaller rocks together with a mixture of cement and water. Different designs of planters can be created in this way to beautify the entrance of the house.
Beautiful planters mounted on the wall do not only enhance the beauty of the walls but also save a lot of floor space. This is especially ideal for those who have limited space beyond the main entrance. Hanging terra cotta planters in bright and vibrant colours on the wall, give a warm and inviting look to the doorway. Succulents are best to plant on the wall as they are low maintenance and also come in vibrant colours. Both modern and traditional planters can be mounted on the wall to create a beautiful looking entrance. There are innumerable styles, designs, sizes and shapes of on the wall planters are available, which can be used to beautify the walls. The hanging planters can also be created at home using wood, plastic or metal containers.
Adding planters with beautiful plants and flowers to the house entrance is a great way to decorate it. The green plants do not only give a stunning natural look to the entrance, they also exude warmth and tranquility. It is a great way to welcome guests in the house.