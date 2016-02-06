Alice in Wonderland in the kitchen

Recollecting childhood memories, most of the female population recalls the fairy tale dream of Alice in Wonderland. Even though it seems impossible to actually live in a fairy tale world there are multiple ways to decorate the home in such a way that its looks like almost a fairy tale. The best way to experiment with a fairytale decor is by starting with the kitchen where the family members spend considerable time in each house. To be honest, when reality gives you the blues, it is only the fairy tale inspired Alice in Wonderland surreal kitchen style that turns the kitchen area into a whimsical place where an easy escape is never difficult.

To achieve this wonderful task there are few ideas which can help transport your mind far away from the stress of daily life into a surreal fairy tale. Lets try to escape…