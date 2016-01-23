Design an apt interior for your kids!

Homes are planned according to the taste and needs of the people who are going to inhabit it. The colour of the walls, curtains and furniture together create an environment which you can comfortably call home. Every corner of your house needs attention and each room of the house should be planned according to its purpose. And if you have children, it needs to be organised accordingly as well. Children’s rooms have a different character altogether and they need to be designed keeping in mind their comfort, safety and convenience. There are a number of factors one needs to be aware of before designing an interior for children, whether it needs to be spacious, or what kind of furniture should be there. It is but normal for a child to be mischievous, thus as parents, you need to be more cautious about how you are planning the environment for your child.
One of the most difficult challenges you most likely face with your kids’ room is to keep it clean and tidy. It is, in fact, hard to imagine everything in place in your kids’ room. But if there is sufficient storage for their clothes, toys and other belongings, they would still have space to stash them away. One of the major reasons why kids keep their things scattered all over the room is lack of space. Thus, organising the room in a way so that it allows enough space for storage should be one of your priorities. Modern furniture is designed in such a way so that they can be used efficiently, especially in small rooms. Keep a separate wardrobe for clothes and use other corners of the room for keeping books and toys. You can also install wall-mounted wardrobes if you don’t want to reduce the floor area of the room.
It doesn’t need to be more sterile than necessary. What is important is whether the room is cosy enough for the child. If the room is going to be inhabited by more than one child, it better be spacious. Your kids are likely to need more room space than you do. However, if space is a problem, then you can go for furniture that save space, like a bunk bed or wall mounted wardrobes. Even the positioning of the furniture would require planning. It is necessary to determine what needs to be placed where so that it is more convenient for your children. The wall paint, the curtains and even the lights have important roles to play in imparting a cosy feel to the room. The wall paint and the colour or the design of the curtains need to co-ordinate to create the cheerful and pleasant atmosphere that you want for your kids.
To keep your children from getting hurt, you need to stash away all the dangerous objects out of their reach. As adults, you need to be more careful about what your children are up to. One of the aspects of child proofing is hiding dangerous objects from the reach of your children. These can be small objects which pose chances of choking, anything sharp that can injure the child or long and flexible items like ropes. Keeping them at a height where they are unreachable for the child or locking them inside a cupboard would make the house safer for the kids. Breakable objects like glass items should not be kept anywhere near the children. Hiding dangerous objects is one of the basic measures taken by parents for ensuring the safety of their children. Gates or railings can be installed to keep the child from getting access into area which is not safe.
Every child demands love and attention and parents are most obliged to shower them with boundless love. Cuddling is something that can soothe any child. It can also help develop a bond between the child and the parent and make the child feel he or she is loved and needed. You can cuddle your child anytime you want, while watching television, before going to bed, or just at any random time. Kids also love to cuddle with their soft toys. Sometimes, cuddling with their favourite soft toy is a way of dealing with anger or grief. Most kids prefer their beds as a place where they can cuddle. Also, many like couches or sofas to cuddle upon. Make sure the bed is comfortable and has enough space to accommodate you, if need be. Keep things that your child loves to cuddle nearby. It can be anything from a soft toy to a pillow.
There should be a specific corner in the room for homework. Homework may not be a very interesting task for most kids, but it is important nonetheless. Thus, the space selected for homework needs to be where there are least disturbances. It should be ideally a space in the house where your child can concentrate on the task at hand, with no distractions. Cabinets for keeping books and other study-related things should be provided along with the study table. The working space is generally sought within the kids’ bedroom, but it can be a different room altogether, if space allows. A good and nice corner for studying would enable your kid to concentrate on homework. The working space shouldn’t be facing a window, as the view can act as a distraction. Your child should ideally be facing a wall while studying. The kid's room shown in the picture is the work of Dec & You, Interiors decorators and designers from Spain.
Your kids’ room should not be too isolated from the rest of the house. Keeping your kids nearby wouldn’t only give you peace of mind for being able to reach them easily, but also allow them a sense of security. Staying in a room too isolated might cause them to distance themselves from the rest of the family. Also it would be difficult for you to keep an eye on them or what they are up to all the time. Young children who are left on their own are prone to danger and might get into trouble when you are busy with other things. Thus, it is more convenient to have your kid next to you, as long as required. It may not be the room right next to yours, but it shouldn’t be located at the far end of the floor either. Make sure your kids are able to interact with the family while they are at home.
