6 Retro style living rooms

The retro style is influenced by ethnic vibes and is an interesting blend of hippie, beatnik and boho chic with funky kitsch designs. Think Indian and Moroccan designs with a pinch of flower power, pop art culture, groovy patterns, and vibrant colours. Blend it all together and you have what we call retro style, a very popular decor theme in 2015.

Having a decor theme for the living room is a great way of adding some character to your home. Without any specific theme in mind, the living room might end up looking like the average Joe , but with some thoughtful consideration, the living room can actually express a style or personality that you identify with.

Let's browse through some retro styles, furnishings and decorations for the living room, and see if we can find something that hits the spot.