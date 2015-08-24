6 Retro style living rooms

The retro style is influenced by ethnic vibes and is an interesting blend of hippie, beatnik and boho chic with funky kitsch designs. Think Indian and Moroccan designs with a pinch of flower power, pop art culture, groovy patterns, and vibrant colours. Blend it all together and you have what we call retro style, a very popular decor theme in 2015.
Having a decor theme for the living room is a great way of adding some character to your home. Without any specific theme in mind, the living room might end up looking like the
average Joe, but with some thoughtful consideration, the living room can actually express a style or personality that you identify with.
Let's browse through some retro styles, furnishings and decorations for the living room, and see if we can find something that hits the spot.
The easiest way to retrofy your home is to add some funky wallpaper. Retro styled wallpaper usually have bold patterns and vibrant colours. This retro wallpaper depicts the patterns of macrame—a form of design using knots rather than weaving or knitting. This gives the wallpaper texture, depth and also an ethnic vibe.
This wallpaper is eco-friendly and comes ready to hang on your wall. Incorporating a retro theme in your living room can be this easy.
These 70's style retro armchairs are making a huge comeback this year in interior design. The classic retro style is easy to mix and match, and put together to create a chic looking living room.
Vintage and retro hand in hand because they are both usually designs that are influenced by the 60's and 70's. This vintage cabinet has a youthful, punk zine, Campbell soup vibe to it that will look great next to some classic retro furniture.
Bring Berlin's gritty retro vibe to your home with this clock made out of a record. The time to be retro is now, and the place to be retro is here , and the way to be retro is to make things retro, and we'll have a little retro heaven right here.
It's possible to pull off a retro style without too many vibrant colours and vivacious patterns. The retro coffee table and chairs definitely have a funky swagger that make a killing, and the open plan living room is typical of modern retro interior design. When it comes to posters on the wall, words are the new pictures. Posters with words are oh so retro yo!
These jigsaw puzzle retro stools not only look edgy, but are extremely practical as well. You can put them together to create a coffee table, use it as a side table, or stack them up when you're not using them. Geometrical patterns and patchwork can't help but look so retro.
Pop art prints are typical of the 60's retro theme. This funky pop art print of an auto-rickshaw is perfect to add a touch of Indian retro funk to your home. Think Andy Warhol, pop music, and vibrant colours—then you have retro pop art prints.
Pop art prints can be made of anything—family potraits, self potraits, or words to a song. So be creative and bring out the Warhol in you and the retro in your home!
This wall art print was designed by Fatfatiya Design, interior designers and decorators based in Jaipur, who also have funky cushion covers and bed covers that will match the retro decor theme.
Cut yourself some retro slack with this laid-back seating that seems like a cross between a pouf and an armchair. Retro style is about creating a relaxed vibe that is open, casual, informal, and free.
