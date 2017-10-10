10 pictures of modern garage doors you need at home

Garage doors need special attention in the house. Infact it has been seen that in many houses the main entrance door does not get as much importance as the garage door. One reason for that is that garage doors are usually large and this largeness has its own impact. There are garages which can accommodate almost 2-3 cars at the same time. Currently if you check out, you will find that most of the doors are metal garage door models as these are strong and sturdy and provide solid protection. Stainless steel and iron doors are the most preferred choices. However, in many places, wood is also used as an alternative. In many homes, people have internal garage. For such garages, rugged and lightweight PVC is used.

Most of these garage doors operate on automated systems. They can be rolled up, have extendable arms or can be slid from one side to another.