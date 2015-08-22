Your browser is out-of-date.

Festive decorations for Ganesh Chaturthi

Asha Bogenfuerst
Robin & Arjun's Residence / Renovation & Apartment Interiors, Source Architecture
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular festivals in India as Ganesha, Ganpati, or Pillayar is worshiped by all Hindus regardless of their sectarian belief. In 2015, Ganesh Chaturthi or Lord Ganesha's birthday will be celebrated on the 17th of September. 

Here are some traditional, simple, practical, and modern ideas to decorate your home appropriately for Ganesh Chaturthi. We hope you will enjoy preparing for our Lord Ganesha's grand birthday celebration. 

3D rangoli

Lotus Ceramic Floor Mural Morbi Elegance AND Balaji Wall Texture
Morbi Elegance AND Balaji Wall Texture

Lotus Ceramic Floor Mural

Morbi Elegance AND Balaji Wall Texture
Morbi Elegance AND Balaji Wall Texture
Morbi Elegance AND Balaji Wall Texture

Add a modern twist to traditional decorations with this 3D rangoli designed by Morbi Elegance 24.The ceramic floor murals feature lotus flowers which can be used to hold diyas. Lotus flowers are an appropriate decoration for Ganesh Chaturthi as Ganesha is often seen holding a lotus flower or sitting on a lotus flower. The lotus flower represents purity, divinity, and eternity. 

The best thing about this 3D rangoli is that it won't get scattered all over the place by scurrying feet or blown away by the wind. It will stay put and remain as beautiful as the first day you placed it there, without requiring any extra work. 

Ganesha statue

Jeweled Ganesha Statue/ Indian Hindu God Occasion Gifts / No Fear Gesture/ Polystone Sculpture/ Religious Idols Online/ Home Decor Figurine, M4design
M4design

Jeweled Ganesha Statue/ Indian Hindu God Occasion Gifts / No Fear Gesture/ Polystone Sculpture/ Religious Idols Online/ Home Decor Figurine

M4design
M4design
M4design

Ganesha is the lord of success, remover of obstacles, and destroyer of evil. Ganesha is also the darling of the masses, and his birthday is celebrated extravagantly on the streets, in temples and in homes. 

Choosing a brand new Ganesha statue to be displayed in the house and worshiped during the festival is not always easy with so many choices. But this beautiful Ganesha statue in white marble electroplated with gold colour and bejeweled with different stones is hard to resist. This Lord Ganesha statue holds the Abhaya Mudra or no fear hand gesture. 

Colourful decorations

Pom Pom Garlands hanging in the garden PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

Pom Pom Garlands hanging in the garden

PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

Colourful decorations show that festivities are around the corner. Celebrations of any kind usually add plenty of colour to create a festive atmosphere. This colourful pom poms are fluffy and soft to touch and evoke happy emotions wherever they hang. 

Red flowers

Flowers - Orchids and Lily, Uberlyfe
Uberlyfe

Flowers—Orchids and Lily

Uberlyfe
Uberlyfe
Uberlyfe

Flowers are not only an integral part of poojas and Hindu rituals, but also a traditional way of decorating for religious festivals. It is believed that specific flowers have the power to attract specific deities. Lord Ganesha is most pleased by red flowers. On Ganesh Chaturthi, 21 red flowers are supposed to be offered to Lord Ganesha. 

These red orchids not only look real, but also feel real. They are made out of latex, and pay great attention to detail. These red flowers will not only appease Lord Ganesha, but also create a pleasant vibe and make everyone else happy as well.

Fairy lights

Robin & Arjun's Residence / Renovation & Apartment Interiors, Source Architecture
Source Architecture

Robin & Arjun's Residence / Renovation & Apartment Interiors

Source Architecture
Source Architecture
Source Architecture

Fairy lights are a festive way of lighting up a place. The best thing about fairy lights is their versatility. You can hang them on the wall in whichever shape you like as you see in the picture, or you can drape it around Lord Ganesha, or swirl it around the staircase—there are so many possibilities with fairy lights.They are also inexpensive and easily found. 

Traditional Indian textiles

Intriguing Ikats TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Intriguing Ikats

TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
TUNI Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Traditional Indian textiles can be used to decorate a home by using them as table runners or to line trays that are to be offered to Lord Ganesha. Saris and dupattas can also be used to decorate the house. You can always count on fabric to give a soft, elegant touch to decorations. 


Vibrant colours

Splendid Red Flower Cushion Cover homify
homify

Splendid Red Flower Cushion Cover

homify
homify
homify

It's easy to add vibrant colours to a festive house with beautiful throw cushions like this. The contrasting colours and floral designs give this cushion an Indian touch, but it's also not over-the-top Indian at the same time. 

Small diwans

Stools Natural Fibres Export
Natural Fibres Export

Stools

Natural Fibres Export
Natural Fibres Export
Natural Fibres Export

Small diwans like this may come in handy on religious festivals as they can be used to place trays with offerings of fruits or flowers for Ganesha. They also look great, and can be used even after the festivities are over. 

For more festive decoration ideas, have a look at Diwali home decorating ideas

Let us know if you liked these festive home decoration ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi. 


