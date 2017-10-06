11 tips for choosing the right shower in your bathroom

Bathroom screens are fast replacing the traditional curtain which has done justice to its role since its inception. Curtains might be great for a lot of things, baring one- the fact that they are highly ineffective in preventing water from leaving the shower. Here's where shower screens come in saving the day in a swoosh!

There are a few pointers for you to keep in mind while installing showers and the associated screens. This post is your basic 101 for all things pertaining to showers- right from what type of shower screen is best, how to choose a shower screen to the best shower screens around.