A modern hilltop retreat with rustic charm in Uttarakhand

Situated on the top of a hill in Uttarakhand, this modern yet rustic cottage retreat offers stunning views of the Sattal (or seven freshwater lakes) and the Mehragaon valley. Rendered for a multi-generation family by the architects at Mold Design Studio, this cottage is luxuriously spacious and features numerous verandas, balconies, and a terrace for sunbathing. While the ground floor is reserved for cooking, dining, and relaxing together, the first floor hosts the private quarters. Large windows bring in plenty of sunlight and fresh air to keep the house well-ventilated and bright throughout the year. Locally sourced materials have been used to build the cottage and the skills of local craftsmen have come in handy too. All rooms offer engrossing views of the mountainous landscape surrounding the property, and the gardens are well-manicured. Solar energy is used to heat the water for household use, while special provisions have been made for rain water harvesting.
Aesthetically positioned golden lights help the house to shine in the dark. From here, you can also gauge the expansive proportions and L shape of the property, and the charm of its sloping roofs. These roofs help rainwater to drain easily. Also, the large terrace at the intersection of the arms of the L is ideal for hosting outdoor dinners and sunbathing in peace.
The house is modern yet rustic, as is evident from the exterior walls. Partial cladding with grey natural stones and a slightly sloping roof lend the structure an earthy feel, while numerous glass windows ensure the easy passage of light and air inside. The hilly terrain of the site is also evident and the grass is neatly manicured.
The balconies in this cottage are spacious and neat with sleek wooden railings. And they offer breathtaking views of pine forests. They are perfect for enjoying teas in the morning or a chilled drink after sunset.
The staircase connecting the different floors of the cottage is very simple, stark yet sophisticated. Slim wood and iron railings offer support and security besides making the structure seem open and airy.
The L-shape of the house and the large terrace connecting the two parts can be clearly admired from the site plan. Note how the living and dining areas merge for a spacious feel on the ground floor, and the staircase leads to a large bedroom with a well-equipped attached bathroom.
These cross-sectional images of the house reveal how lofty and spacious the interiors are. The private areas like bedroom and bathroom are completely separated from the common areas. Note how large windows and verandas add to the airy feel of the property and let the family interact with nature effortlessly.
Take another tour – A modern and lavish residence in Gurgaon