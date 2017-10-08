Your browser is out-of-date.

24 pictures of fences and walls for your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
House needs to be secure and beautiful at the same time which is why we use different types of fences or walls. In addition to choosing the perfect kind of material, it is also essential to focus on the design as it gives an identity to your structure. In this ideabook, we bring you 25 different types of fences and walls that you can create for protecting your house and making it look amazing.

1. Textured wall

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Instead of a plane wall, you can also opt for a textured one to add a distinctive look to your house.

2. Natural wood

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern garden Wood
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

For creating harmony with your existing surrounding, you can also use natural wood for the fences.

3. Logs of wood

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

If you want something more dramatic then opting for large logs of wood is a great alternative.

4. Simple metal railing

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

In case you do not want anything fancy then a simple metal railing like this can be just right.

5. White colour wood

Casa SIRI · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern garden
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

White colour wooden wall blends easily with any outdoor decoration.

6. Stones

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern garden
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

One can also use loose stones to create their fences as they are readily available everywhere.


7. Horizontal bars

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

To give your outdoor area an illusion of space you can also build a wall using horizontal bar design. Also, these are ideal types of fences for a villa.

8. Combining elements

Terraço FD, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style garden
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

By combining different elements like a wood and plants, you will be able to create a natural ambiance.

9. Stone wall

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Stone walls for garden can also be a great way of protecting your house and making it look grand.

10. Boulders

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern garden
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

Uncut boulders can also be used for creating fabulous looking stone structures for securing your compound.

11. Custom fences

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

If you have a specific design in mind, then you can opt for customizable MDF panels for creating walls or fences.

12. Different levels

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten
Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten

By placing fencing panels on different levels, you can create your very own design instantly. This design is perfect for creating exterior walls of chalets.

13. See through wall

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern houses
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

In case you do not want to block the outside view then a similar see-through wall made of iron bars is an excellent choice.

14. Bamboo

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
Taffin

Taffin
Taffin
Taffin

The simplest way to make a large area secure and look natural is by using bamboo.

15. Plaster fences

Ogrodzenia akustyczne, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Plaster fence is another alternative which is readily available that too in various designs.

16. Diamond shaped fence

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

A diamond shaped wooden fence can add a regal elegance to your home.

17. Classic design

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

Classic designs like waves are one of the most used for creating boundaries.

18. Vertical bars

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

One can also build a fence on fence using vertical wooden bars and bricks.

19. Concrete pillars

Ogrodzenie z betonu architektonicznego, Contractors Contractors Modern garden Wood Grey
Contractors

Contractors
Contractors
Contractors

To make your wooden wall more durable, inserting concrete pillars at an equal distance is highly recommended.

20. Brick wall

CASA WKT, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

White brick walls is another option that you can use for creating harmony which designing the outdoor space.

21. Variety

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

The designer of this fence has used various individual elements to create a distinctive looking structure.

22. Bright colour wall

Casa Nando Reis, Estúdio Paulo Alves Estúdio Paulo Alves Modern garden
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves
Estúdio Paulo Alves

Painting your ordinary wall with bright colours can also make the space look vibrant.

23. Rustic look

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern garden
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

The best way to achieve a rustic look within your outdoor space is by using red bricks and polished wood.

24. Industrial touch

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Using stainless steel sheets to create your fence will give the area an industrial touch.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

6 best flooring options for modern houses
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


