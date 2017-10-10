Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A luxurious Hyderabad home in wood and white

Justwords Justwords
Opus GRand , LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio
Loading admin actions …

Wood and white have always been a classy combination for homes and have been reinvented over time for a modern look today. This residence in Hyderabad rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants is a fine example of that. Fashionable furniture, creative decor accents and smart utilisation of space make this home worth you attention. Wood and white is the ruling palette in every room, and modern lighting enhances its beauty. Also keep an eye out for innovative and sleek storage solutions.

Stunning living

Opus GRand , LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Opus GRand

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Bright white walls, modern sofas and glossy flooring make the living space very attractive. The wooden TV unit is trendy, and the stone cladding on the wall around the entrance lends a rustic charm to the space. The bronze wall decor pieces and paintings add personality here.

Creative partition

Opus GRand , LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Opus GRand

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

A neat wooden partition behind the sofa separates the living from the dining space without hampering the openness of the home. This way, light and air get to travel freely as well. You can catch a glimpse of the temple with a bright orange backdrop too.

Classy dining

Opus GRand , LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Opus GRand

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

The white and wooden colour combination makes the dining space luxurious, despite the simplicity of the furniture. The soft curtains conceal a large glass window and complement the colour of the chairs nicely. But what steals the show is the living room partition that holds shelves and cabinets this side, to help organise crockery and serving dishes.

Stylish bedroom

Opus GRand , LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Opus GRand

LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio
LalithaDesignStudio

Spacious and done up in wood and white once again, this bedroom is ideal for resting and feeling cosy. A couple of sleek shelves above the bed hold decorative knickknacks, and the green panel behind them add a dash of life here. The lamps are trendy and so is the large wardrobe with sliding doors.

Take another tour – A modern and lavish residence in Gurgaon

घर के लिए 15 शानदार छोटे शीतकालीन उद्यान
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks