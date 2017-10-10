A luxurious Hyderabad home in wood and white

Wood and white have always been a classy combination for homes and have been reinvented over time for a modern look today. This residence in Hyderabad rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants is a fine example of that. Fashionable furniture, creative decor accents and smart utilisation of space make this home worth you attention. Wood and white is the ruling palette in every room, and modern lighting enhances its beauty. Also keep an eye out for innovative and sleek storage solutions.
Bright white walls, modern sofas and glossy flooring make the living space very attractive. The wooden TV unit is trendy, and the stone cladding on the wall around the entrance lends a rustic charm to the space. The bronze wall decor pieces and paintings add personality here.
A neat wooden partition behind the sofa separates the living from the dining space without hampering the openness of the home. This way, light and air get to travel freely as well. You can catch a glimpse of the temple with a bright orange backdrop too.
The white and wooden colour combination makes the dining space luxurious, despite the simplicity of the furniture. The soft curtains conceal a large glass window and complement the colour of the chairs nicely. But what steals the show is the living room partition that holds shelves and cabinets this side, to help organise crockery and serving dishes.
Spacious and done up in wood and white once again, this bedroom is ideal for resting and feeling cosy. A couple of sleek shelves above the bed hold decorative knickknacks, and the green panel behind them add a dash of life here. The lamps are trendy and so is the large wardrobe with sliding doors.
