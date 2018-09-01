Living room and modular kitchen designs by interior design firm in Hyderabad

The interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants bring you a very contemporary and sophisticated home today. Situated in Kondapur, Hyderabad, this residence is a fine medley of sleek designs, trendy furniture, modern lighting and smart fixtures and appliances. The colour palette mainly banks on whites and greys for a classy look, while wooden surfaces add warmth here and there. Creative storage ideas, minimalistic decor and attractive false ceilings are other aspects to watch out for in this residence.
Modern couches, a fashionable wood and white TV unit and a single artwork make the living room appealing and elegant. Ample yet soft lighting and simple lines add to the modern feel here.
Sleek furniture and a smart storage unit on the left are the main attractions of the dining space. The false ceiling has been jazzed up with golden lighting, while ultramodern appliances and a trendy sink unit take care of all needs during mealtimes.
The hallway next to the dining area features wooden doors opening up to more private quarters of the home. A sleek wall-mounted shelf, a bright painting and a fashionable corner shelf add personality to the space.
Smooth cabinets, modern appliances and a grey and white colour palette make the kitchen look classy and convenient. Note how the slim corner to the left has been used to accommodate the pooja room. The doors of the temple are stylish and complement the kitchen design nicely.
Soft greys and whites create a very relaxing ambiance in the master bedroom. The false ceiling is geometrically inspired and stunning, while the large wardrobe comes with sliding doors to save space. Note how the pattern on the closet mimics the one on the door closely.
Dark blue, light blue and white come together to make the kid’s room very inviting and soothing. A creative false ceiling, sleek storage units, a trendy study station and a comfy window seat with inbuilt drawers complete the look here. There is ample space to move around and the lights are very contemporary.
Though compact, the lavish use of white makes this balcony look bright and airy. Inbuilt shelves on the far end wall provide room for displaying potted greens and decorative accents. The wooden accents add warmth, while the stylish swing is perfect for unwinding after a hard day.
