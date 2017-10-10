A classy 1550sqft black and white apartment in Bangalore

This bedroom gives up on the black and focuses on just white. It is a relaxing space where the white walls, white wardrobe and white bed, all provide a peaceful sanctuary to the occupants. The only break in colour is seen in the two light brown wardrobe doors and the copper hanging lights above the bed. The bed is set against a textured wall bordered with wood which highlights the elegance of the otherwise simple room.

The dimensions of this already spacious room are brought out to greater advantage with the use of the white walls and the large mirror in the dressing area. The bright lighting provided in the ceiling also helps in creating the illusion of space.

