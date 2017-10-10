A classy 1550sqft black and white apartment in Bangalore

Black and white is a bold theme for a home. There is the challenge of making sure it does not look dull and stark. And there is the question of accessorising it just right so that nothing clashes with the theme or stands out in an unseemly fashion. This apartment in SHRI SAI SRUSHTI, Bangalore, done up by Kredenza Interior Studios, Interior Designers and Decorators, shows how to use this theme the right way. It is elegant, striking and beautiful. With just a few deft touches, it illustrates how this colour scheme can be made to shine and give your home an individuality.
The room separator in wood affords a view of the kitchen which is in an open style. In this view, we can see the textured wall of the living room with up-and-down style lighting. The white boxes in the room separator become a niche for curios. Behind the wall lies a modular kitchen with convenient storage and recessed lighting. A cosy coffee table-for-two acts as an intimate private space which is illuminated with two spherical copper lamp shades. It is a stylish kitchen and one that does not seem at all out of place next to the living room.
Black and white striped cushions on a white sofa. A black edged white curtain. Black baroque repeat pattern wall paper. Black edged photo frame. The rest of the room is in the most pristine of whites except for the wooden accents provided by the front door and a room separator, as well as the panel on which the TV unit is placed. In words this might seem like a boring room but as is seen in the picture, there is nothing dull about this room. It is a bright and happy space done up artistically while remaining faithful to the theme of black and white. The black wrought iron chandelier is a classy stand-out piece on the false ceiling that provides ample lighting to the room.
This bedroom gives up on the black and focuses on just white. It is a relaxing space where the white walls, white wardrobe and white bed, all provide a peaceful sanctuary to the occupants. The only break in colour is seen in the two light brown wardrobe doors and the copper hanging lights above the bed. The bed is set against a textured wall bordered with wood which highlights the elegance of the otherwise simple room.
The dimensions of this already spacious room are brought out to greater advantage with the use of the white walls and the large mirror in the dressing area. The bright lighting provided in the ceiling also helps in creating the illusion of space.
