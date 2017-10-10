Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A classy 1550sqft black and white apartment in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
SHRI SAI SRUSHTI MODEL APARTMENT , Kredenza Interior Studios Kredenza Interior Studios Classic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Black and white is a bold theme for a home. There is the challenge of making sure it does not look dull and stark. And there is the question of accessorising it just right so that nothing clashes with the theme or stands out in an unseemly fashion. This apartment in SHRI SAI SRUSHTI, Bangalore, done up by Kredenza Interior StudiosInterior Designers and Decorators, shows how to use this theme the right way. It is elegant, striking and beautiful. With just a few deft touches, it illustrates how this colour scheme can be made to shine and give your home an individuality.

A peek into the kitchen

MODERN DINING DESIGNS FOR SHRI SAI SRUSHTI APARTMENT Kredenza Interior Studios Modern dining room Furniture,Property,Building,Table,Comfort,Interior design,Lamp,Floor,Living room,Flooring
Kredenza Interior Studios

MODERN DINING DESIGNS FOR SHRI SAI SRUSHTI APARTMENT

Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios

The room separator in wood affords a view of the kitchen which is in an open style. In this view, we can see the textured wall of the living room with up-and-down style lighting. The white boxes in the room separator become a niche for curios. Behind the wall lies a modular kitchen with convenient storage and recessed lighting. A cosy coffee table-for-two acts as an intimate private space which is illuminated with two spherical copper lamp shades. It is a stylish kitchen and one that does not seem at all out of place next to the living room.

Elegance laid bare in black and white

SHRI SAI SRUSHTI INTERIORS Kredenza Interior Studios Classic style living room
Kredenza Interior Studios

SHRI SAI SRUSHTI INTERIORS

Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios

Black and white striped cushions on a white sofa. A black edged white curtain. Black baroque repeat pattern wall paper. Black edged photo frame. The rest of the room is in the most pristine of whites except for the wooden accents provided by the front door and a room separator, as well as the panel on which the TV unit is placed. In words this might seem like a boring room but as is seen in the picture, there is nothing dull about this room. It is a bright and happy space done up artistically while remaining faithful to the theme of black and white. The black wrought iron chandelier is a classy stand-out piece on the false ceiling that provides ample lighting to the room.

Soothing white for restful sleep

MASTER BEDROOM DESIGNS Kredenza Interior Studios Classic style bedroom
Kredenza Interior Studios

MASTER BEDROOM DESIGNS

Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios
Kredenza Interior Studios

This bedroom gives up on the black and focuses on just white. It is a relaxing space where the white walls, white wardrobe and white bed, all provide a peaceful sanctuary to the occupants. The only break in colour is seen in the two light brown wardrobe doors and the copper hanging lights above the bed. The bed is set against a textured wall bordered with wood which highlights the elegance of the otherwise simple room.

The dimensions of this already spacious room are brought out to greater advantage with the use of the white walls and the large mirror in the dressing area. The bright lighting provided in the ceiling also helps in creating the illusion of space.

Take another tour - A 3bhk apartment in Mulund with creative touches

10 pictures of modern garage doors you need at home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks