How to clean your house in 5 minutes

Cleaning leather sofas or armchairs can be quite complicated, especially nowadays, since they are usually coated with a thin layer of polyurethane that requires special attention. Cleaning must be done by wiping the surface with a damp microfiber cloth.

Among the other ideas in 5-minutes cleaning of leather is to wipe the surface with a damp cloth and a few drops of liquid soap. Of course, you should never rinse the leather, as any contact with water can damage it. Use well-drained rags, so that the shine of the leather lasts longer.