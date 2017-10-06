How to clean your house in 5 minutes

No one likes to waste time cleaning the house, which is the reason home-cleaning ideas in 5 minutes are always welcome to reduce the time we spend on this chore. As always, we like to give you some ideas on how to keep your house clean and tidy in a matter of minutes. Obviously, it requires a systematic and continuous effort, but if you follow these ideas in five minutes, you can save precious time.
Cleaning leather sofas or armchairs can be quite complicated, especially nowadays, since they are usually coated with a thin layer of polyurethane that requires special attention. Cleaning must be done by wiping the surface with a damp microfiber cloth.
Among the other ideas in 5-minutes cleaning of leather is to wipe the surface with a damp cloth and a few drops of liquid soap. Of course, you should never rinse the leather, as any contact with water can damage it. Use well-drained rags, so that the shine of the leather lasts longer.
When it comes to window cleaning ideas, 5 minutes is all it takes if they are not too big, like the ones you see in the image. All you need is a glass cleaner and a piece of cloth (even an old a shirt or a rag will do), and your windows will sparkle like new. If they are very dirty, you should spray them first with some warm water and soap. This way, the dirt will come off quickly, saving you time and effort.
We start by reminding you about the fundamentals of home cleanliness tricks in 5 minutes. It involves regularly organizing your belongings, rather than letting them pile up in corners around your house. This way, you can put everything in order in a matter of minutes. Whether it's to keep a calm ambiance in the home or to reduce the stress of trying to clean up quickly when you are expecting visitors, put this into practice, and you'll see it's worth the initial effort.
You can contact a professional to help you to design storage to keep things organized.
It is possible to clean the refrigerator without using toxic and polluting cleaning agents. How can you avoid these products that are harmful to the environment? For making a home-cleaning product that is powerful against grease and dirt, all you need to do is mix two tablespoons of baking soda with half a lemon and around 5 drops of lemon essential oil. Simple use a sponge to apply this mixture on the surface of the refrigerator, and you will have it clean within a few minutes. Isn’t that one of the easiest home-cleaning ideas in 5 minutes?
Homes with a patio or garden often have large sliding windows that connect the interior and exterior of the house. However, their size makes cleaning them a rather tedious task. The reality is that you should do it regularly. If you run out of glass cleaner, or if you are looking for a cheaper and more eco-friendly option, we have a very effective home remedy included in our house cleaning ideas in 5 minutes. Make a solution of water and alcohol, and use this to clean. It is an effective and economical way to clean large glass surfaces.
There are two spaces in a home that should always be kept clean, as these areas usually have the most bacteria. One of them is the kitchen. The other is the bathroom. Keeping the shower clean, for example, is very easy. After each use, mop the area with a sponge to remove water droplets, especially from the glass shower screens. Otherwise, when the drops of water dry, they leave a white trail that makes it look dirty, although it is only lime scale.
One might think that cleaning a glass staircase would be more cumbersome than a wooden one, but it's easier than you think. In addition to attracting less dust, glass stairs can be cleaned with a cloth or vacuum cleaner. If there are stains that are difficult to remove, just apply some glass cleaner, and it will disappear within a matter of seconds. But, beware! Make sure the glass dries completely before you step on it, as it can be very slippery.