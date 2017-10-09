10 ideas for wooden beams on ceilings

Wooden beams are practically absent in homes nowadays for the architectural structures have taken different designs and styles. Moreover, wooden beams are neither economical nor practical in current house setups. However, when done in the right manner, wooden beams can enhance the appearance of a room greatly by imparting warmth to the space. Infact many people use this style for concealing any kind of imperfections that are seen in the ceiling. If you see that there are beams in houses, it must be for some decorative purpose only.
In rustic settings, the beams are necessary as they help in providing support to the whole structure. However, if you are looking to use beams in modern house settings, you can use them in various kinds of finishes. Different kinds of colors are used in the beams to perfection so that current decorative trends are met with.
The best part is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get these ceilings with wooden beams in the house. Various kinds of innovative techniques can be implemented in setting the beams in the house. In this regard, polyurethane beams are the most preferred choice as they are extremely easy to install. Moreover, they help in providing the most successful finishing to the structure. Read on to know more.
If you want to match your beams with the wall colour and other décor in the room, you can paint the beams accordingly. In this regard, you can paint wooden beams in white. Wooden beams are quite easy to paint. How to paint wooden beams on white? You can do it yourself or hire a contractor for the job. This also helps in enhancing the life of the wooden beams. Choose the right kinds of paints so that they gel well with the variety of wood used in making the beams.
Instead of conventional wooden beams, this room has the design in indigo blue and white combination. And it is needless to say that this combination has turned the place into a lovely rustic setting. If you are thinking as how to paint old wooden beams, do not worry – professionals will handle the same. With solid wooden furniture and earthen tiles, the entire place looks different. If there are wooden beams in the house, try using different color combinations to paint them and make them look all the more attractive.
Though this house is in rustic style, there are many modern elements in the design. The wooden beams in the ceiling have a special kind of worn finishing, which makes it special. There is a casual touch to the whole setting while being highly modern. When we talk of rural settings, we mainly refer to things worn and old, but this setting is nothing of that sort.
This concept of using wooden beams is incredible. There is sense of warmth in wooden beams and hence their use is incorporated in almost all modern beam designs. In this design, the ceiling has been replaced by glass and due support is provided by wooden beams in wooden shade. This is a perfect combination of conventional and modern and makes the farmhouse look really attractive.
This place is highly inspired by industrial settings. There is great combination of wooden beams and structures and metals providing complete industrial decoration. Use of pure materials like wood and metal has created a great effect in the space. Frankly, there is great risk in this design. The wooden beams provide a urban appeal to the place, inspite of imparting sense of warmth and cosy ambience. Interestingly, the metal does not hamper with the warmth of the place.
This is a cellar setting and is highly impressive. The place has perfect old-world charm and everything in the place contributes to the same. The technique of stucco has been used for covering parts of the beams. Not only this, there is a particular texture provided to the ceiling and wall, which makes the place look more rustic and rural. The best addition to the room is the impressive dining table, which presides over the living room.
This farmhouse is being reformed and renovated. There is a combination of beam styles used in the structure. The ambience created by the beams is highly relaxed, but the style is somewhat contemporary. The wooden beams in the structure have their own old world charm and this is one of the most important aspects of the kitchen. However, the kitchen has minimalist and modern furniture. With the right combination of styles, the place looks really amazing.
Wooden beams are not only being used in ceilings of rooms, they are also being used in gardens, porches, gazebos etc. and these beams are becoming very strong décor elements. It is also possible to hang beautiful lamps and hanging pots from the ceiling enhancing the beauty of the place considerably. Even in outdoors, wooden beams help in creating a warm and cosy ambience.
Check out this incredible wooden design which comes with an oriental air. Wooden beams are used in the most stylish manner in this living room. The smart use of lights amidst the beams has made the place more attractive and appealing. The loft has a youthful and modern appeal, which is hard to resist for your living room.
The beams in this room seem to be unattached to any surface, though they are toughly attached. They have a very playful appearance and impart a very casual appearance to the space. This is an unconventional format true, but the effects are amazing.
Try these styles in your home and see the difference made. If you are still thinking how to paint beams on the ceiling, start the job and you will see it done.