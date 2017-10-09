10 ideas for wooden beams on ceilings

Wooden beams are practically absent in homes nowadays for the architectural structures have taken different designs and styles. Moreover, wooden beams are neither economical nor practical in current house setups. However, when done in the right manner, wooden beams can enhance the appearance of a room greatly by imparting warmth to the space. Infact many people use this style for concealing any kind of imperfections that are seen in the ceiling. If you see that there are beams in houses, it must be for some decorative purpose only.

In rustic settings, the beams are necessary as they help in providing support to the whole structure. However, if you are looking to use beams in modern house settings, you can use them in various kinds of finishes. Different kinds of colors are used in the beams to perfection so that current decorative trends are met with.

The best part is that you don’t have to spend a fortune to get these ceilings with wooden beams in the house. Various kinds of innovative techniques can be implemented in setting the beams in the house. In this regard, polyurethane beams are the most preferred choice as they are extremely easy to install. Moreover, they help in providing the most successful finishing to the structure. Read on to know more.