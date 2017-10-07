Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning house for an Indian family

Ritika Tiwari
Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
We always dream about the house that we want to own one day. With this ideabook, we bring to you a beautiful Mediterranean style home that has a unique charm and essence to itself. The primary focus of the house is it clear surrounding which makes it a quaint little place to live. Also, the colours and warmth of this Mediterranean style house create a cheerful environment for the owners. It is one of the key features that the designers wanted to achieve while building this comfortable paradise. To give you a better look of the house here are pictures of its different areas.

1. The lovely white entrance

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style houses
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

We start with the main entrance of the house which is decorated with plants. By incorporating this natural feature, the designer was able to create harmony with the existing surrounding of the house. Also, the beautiful colours and greenery provide subtle elegance to the entrance.

2. A room full of light

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style living room
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

The objective while creating this room was to have a nice contrast. The white coloured floor and walls are uplifted by the use of the red tone in the form of the sofa. Also, the shape of the sofa gives a custom look to the room along with maximizing the seating space.

3. A Mediterranean kitchen

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style kitchen
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

This u-shaped kitchen offers enough space for people to walk around. It is the perfect combination of modern and Mediterranean styles. The use of granite countertop also gives it a grand look. Also, by incorporating a large size window, the designer of was able to make the room look bright and airy.

4. A beautiful dining room

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style dining room
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

To make the dining room look in sync with the rest of the house, the designer opted for different shades of red while decorating. The dining table is placed directly in front of the kitchen so that it is easy to serve the guests.

5. The interior courtyards

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

One of the most important features that you can find in all Mediterranean style houses are the interior courtyards. The use of natural colour jute furniture and red floor tiles gives it a distinctive look.

6. The bedroom

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style bedroom
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

bedroom needs to be comfortable and cozy which is why the use of pastel shades is recommended. However, to give the room a bit of contrast, the designer opted for a bright floral bedspread.


7. Main bathroom

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style bathroom
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

The main bathroom of the house also showcases white fixtures so that it is in sync with the theme of the place. Also with the help of blue colour joint tiles, the designer was able to add a tinge of elegance to the room.

8. A fantastic pool

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style pool
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Due to enough outdoor space, the owners opted for a large size swimming pool to beat the harsh summer heat. The swimming pool is shallow in depth which is perfect for hosting pool parties for people of all ages.

9. A small terrace

Vale do Lobo, Zenaida Lima Fotografia Zenaida Lima Fotografia Classic style garden
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia
Zenaida Lima Fotografia

For a more private setting, the owners created an outdoor shed which also has a jacuzzi. It serves as a meeting spot for the family so that they can enjoy their evenings.

