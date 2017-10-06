A beautiful and well designed home in Hyderabad

Located in Hyderabad, the interior designers and decorators at Shree Lalitha Consultants have done an incredible job or designing and decorating this home. It is tasteful, elegant and sophisticated. This Rajpushpa, Kokapet home uses wood and lighting fixtures liberally throughout the house. The resulting effect?Homely, comfortable and a very cozy abode. Let us take a peek into this lovely home that is a combination of some of the most popular decor styles.
The opulent living room is a sight to behold. A beautiful shelf separates the room into two parts. On display is a fantastic collection of artistic pots that say a lot about the homeowner’s taste in artifacts. We love how the designers have used two different types of wallpapers in the living rooms. Surprisingly, both designs seem to complement each other. The white upholstered furniture is extremely tasteful.
As we step further into the house, we come across the beautiful side table. Made of polished, dark wood, this rich piece of decor is accentuated by the hanging lamp. We absolutely love the lamp because of its unique shape. This glimpse into the home also shows us the beautiful wood used for the bedroom doors. Each shelf is decorated with care to make sure only the best is on display.
With a living room that is so classy, the kitchen is bound to be just as grand. The beautiful black marble used on the counter top is the perfect antithesis to the all-white walls and the white cabinets. The light above the back splash is a clever idea to provide lighting while protecting the fixtures. While most of us wouldn’t prefer a fan in the kitchen, the designer has placed one here on special request.
Instead of using marble or other materials, the designer has opted to use marble finish tiles. These are much easier to maintain and clean. The sink and the cabinets are fitted on one wall, leaving enough space for a separate shower cabinet. To make sure there is enough storage, a wooden cabinet is provided below the sink.
Here is a look at the other bathroom in the house. Although the layout and the design remain the same, this bathroom uses coloured tiles to make the space more interesting. Instead of dark wood, the cabinet below the sink uses a lighter-colored wood. The elegant mirror is highlighted by the single light placed right above it.
Before we end the tour of this fantastic house, let’s take a look at the gorgeous space! It almost seems like we are somewhere else, doesn’t it? This space has been converted into an indoor garden to create an area where the homeowners can relax at the end of a long day or on the weekend. The designer has used wall planters and cane furniture to create an atmosphere like that of a garden. The subtle lighting in the wall is like the icing on the design cake.
For more classic and premium home ideas, stay with us for the next tour!