A beautiful and well designed home in Hyderabad

Before we end the tour of this fantastic house, let’s take a look at the gorgeous space! It almost seems like we are somewhere else, doesn’t it? This space has been converted into an indoor garden to create an area where the homeowners can relax at the end of a long day or on the weekend. The designer has used wall planters and cane furniture to create an atmosphere like that of a garden. The subtle lighting in the wall is like the icing on the design cake.

