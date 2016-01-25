7 Things to Consider Before Buying a Fireplace

Wood burning fireplaces have been around for hundreds of years. The were the first fireplaces invented. When alternative forms of fireplaces were produced they based their design on the established wood burning fireplace designs. These were often made from iron, stone or marble; the materials that were available at the time. Today there are many designs of fireplaces available. There are designs based on the traditional styles made from dark detailed iron, marble and stone. There are also more modern designs. These are based on a minimalist and modern style. They are sleek, smooth and stylish. For these styles, stone and marble are the most popular materials. Modern styles of fireplaces are unlimited, due mainly to the fewer restrictions on electric and bioethanol type fireplaces. This clever television fireplace is a great example. This is made by Komagura in Japan.

A fireplace is a wonderful addition to any home. It brings not only an atmosphere of cosiness and warmth, but can increase the value and appeal of your house. Before choosing a fireplace for your home there are a number of considerations to make. It is important to choose the right fireplace for your home. Consider the type of fuel you want to use, the area that you need to heat, any alterations required for the building to allow for a chimney or flue, the costs involved with the initial purchase as well as ongoing costs and most importantly the design of the fireplace. For more inspiration see. Its Time to Make Your Living Room Cosier.