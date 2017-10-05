A spacious and minimalist home in Bangalore

The new generation wants something unique and different all the time. When it comes to interior design and decor, they want something that will wow them at first sight. Urban Living Designs, interior designers and decorators from Bangalore, have brainstormed and turned this apartment into a dream house. Once you step in, you will definitely not want to step out because the design is so captivating.Let us take a stroll through the home to see what is it about this home that is so extraordinary.
Technology is an integral part of our lives. Therefore, it is not a surprise that technology is slowly being incorporated into home decor. Using latest design ideas, the interior designers have created a wall with an inbuilt TV screen. So the hassle of wires is already gone and the room looks quite modern. We love the all-white theme, which creates a peaceful atmosphere. A small side table and a chair have been kept in the room for those times when the owners might want to work in a comfortable and cozy environment.
Don’t we all want a wardrobe that is designed to hold everything we own? Well, these lucky homeowners are extremely lucky to own such a wardrobe. The different sized spaces hold folded clothes, accessories, bags and hanging clothes. The simple dressing table actually looks quite grand and sophisticated. The artwork on the wall is quite unique and the designers have definitely gone to some lengths to create a room that is a mish-mash of décor styles.
We feel like we’ve stepped into a 5-star hotel bathroom. The marble wall is gorgeous. The glass shower cabinet and the white bathtub keep up with the minimalist theme in the bathroom. Despite using minimal elements, the bathroom looks opulent and the overall design looks quite refined. Saving space is the mirror hanging from a peg and can be removed anytime one wants.
Modern design meets industrial finish in this kitchen. The exposed brick wall fits right into the kitchen. With a simple black granite countertop and white furniture, this kitchen is the epitome of elegance. It is, however, functional as well, so the designers have not sacrificed function for form. To offer enough lighting, the designers have placed hanging lamps as well as concealed lighting in the ceiling. A small dining table on the side works well for when the homeowners want to grab a quick bite.
The simplicity of the whole house has blown us away. This is because simplistic does not mean boring, and the designers have proven that in every room. The foyer, which is bare, actually works quite well for those who do not like clutter. The beautiful polished wooden flooring looks smart. And the only colour that goes well with such flooring is white. The designers have quite cleverly incorporated unique decor elements into the house while maintaining the overall minimalist look.
For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook.10 great combinations of bathroom tiles