A spacious and minimalist home in Bangalore

The simplicity of the whole house has blown us away. This is because simplistic does not mean boring, and the designers have proven that in every room. The foyer, which is bare, actually works quite well for those who do not like clutter. The beautiful polished wooden flooring looks smart. And the only colour that goes well with such flooring is white. The designers have quite cleverly incorporated unique decor elements into the house while maintaining the overall minimalist look.

For even more gorgeous ideas, take a look at this Ideabook.10 great combinations of bathroom tiles