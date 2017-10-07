15 creative interior design ideas for Indian homes

Whether it is a modern apartment in a high rise of ever growing cities or a quaint house in some small town, Indian homes exude vibrancy and elegance. The decor of Indian homes are usually inspired by our rich heritage. We Indians also boost love for colors. However, with time the adaptable Indians have developed the skills and expertise to integrate modernity with tradition. Our interior designers work hard to come up with innovative, amazing and inspiring design ideas to make the house a home. Today we dipped into the plethora of designs available in Homify and brought for you 15 beautiful and creative interior decoration ideas to help you design your home. Have a look!