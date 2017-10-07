15 creative interior design ideas for Indian homes

Whether it is a modern apartment in a high rise of ever growing cities or a quaint house in some small town, Indian homes exude vibrancy and elegance. The decor of Indian homes are usually inspired by our rich heritage. We Indians also boost love for colors. However, with time the adaptable Indians have developed the skills and expertise to integrate modernity with tradition. Our interior designers work hard to come up with innovative, amazing and inspiring design ideas to make the house a home. Today we dipped into the plethora of designs available in Homify and brought for you 15 beautiful and creative interior decoration ideas to help you design your home. Have a look!
Now this is something naturally elegant and vibrantly beautiful. Natural tone of stone wall merges with the colorful wall depicting nature. Take some clue and break the monotony of single element in a long wall.
A beautiful lighting can make a lot of difference in the decor. Choose it according to the setting and the space you want to highlight and enjoy the evenings admiring your beautiful home.
Cover a wall with mirror and see how easily it transforms the décor. The sparkling wall would double the beauty quotient of the room.
We Indians love colors! The colorful abstract painting on colored wall reminds us of the festival of color. Show your love in the most intimate room of your home and enjoy it with your loved ones.
As far as kitchen is concerned, the most important necessity here is comfort and convenience. If the functional kitchen looks stylishly fashionable then it is a bonus.
A fountain in the middle, decorated niches, colorful artificial plants along the walls and a smooth stairways climbing up; you will love to take a walk here again and again.
The walkway to your home is an introduction to what’s inside. Make it look fresh, beautiful and welcoming.
There is immense beauty hidden in simplicity. Play with curves and let the interior of the room get soaked in its magic. The wall unit, the sofa, and even light falling on the wall are curvy.
Flaunt the Indian tradition and culture on the wall and then decorate the room to make it the center piece of the décor. Everything here exists in peace and harmony.
The youthful energy of red is contagious and romantic. Show your personality and creativity on the wall, ceiling and the book shelf and leave everyone mesmerized.
There is something peacefully relaxing in greenery. Add it to the interior and soak in the calmness it adds to the decor.
Wooden carvings on the stone wall, pebbles on the grass, green pots, romantic lighting and two comfortable chairs; romance is in the air.
Artistic marvel, elaborate motifs, fine jali partition and the splash of colour on a wall; this room has everything to immediately grab the attention.
A modern take on our traditional past; this is fabulous. Contemporary round bed, a futuristic chair and stained glass from the past, the result is captivating.
Normal is boring! Make the ceiling shine and paint it differently, something very different from boring white and admire you choice from the comfort of your bed.
