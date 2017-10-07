Your browser is out-of-date.

15 creative interior design ideas for Indian homes

homify Minimalist living room
Whether it is a modern apartment in a high rise of ever growing cities or a quaint house in some small town, Indian homes exude vibrancy and elegance. The decor of Indian homes are usually inspired by our rich heritage. We Indians also boost love for colors. However, with time the adaptable Indians have developed the skills and expertise to integrate modernity with tradition. Our interior designers work hard to come up with innovative, amazing and inspiring design ideas to make the house a home. Today we dipped into the plethora of designs available in Homify and brought for you 15 beautiful and creative interior decoration ideas to help you design your home. Have a look!

​1. Best of both worlds

LIVING ROOM VIEW 2 homify Minimalist living room
homify

LIVING ROOM VIEW 2

homify
homify
homify

Now this is something naturally elegant and vibrantly beautiful. Natural tone of stone wall merges with the colorful wall depicting nature. Take some clue and break the monotony of single element in a long wall.

​2. Make it shine

Eye Catching..., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style dining room Table,Furniture,Property,Decoration,Chair,Plant,Interior design,Lighting,Flooring,Architecture
Premdas Krishna

Eye Catching…

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

A beautiful lighting can make a lot of difference in the decor. Choose it according to the setting and the space you want to highlight and enjoy the evenings admiring your beautiful home.

3. Reflected splendor

the dining room ZERO9 Modern dining room Food,Property,Table,Furniture,Building,Plant,Interior design,Houseplant,Lighting,Architecture
ZERO9

the dining room

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

Cover a wall with mirror and see how easily it transforms the décor. The sparkling wall would double the beauty quotient of the room.

​4. An affair to remember

Bedroom Design-- Raj residency Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Plant,Comfort,Wood,Rectangle,Interior design,Building,Paint,Living room
Preetham Interior Designer

Bedroom Design-- Raj residency

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

We Indians love colors! The colorful abstract painting on colored wall reminds us of the festival of color. Show your love in the most intimate room of your home and enjoy it with your loved ones.

5. Chic and contemporary

Prestige Tranquility, Space Trend Space Trend Built-in kitchens Tap,Cabinetry,Countertop,Property,Sink,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen sink,Drawer,Building
Space Trend

Prestige Tranquility

Space Trend
Space Trend
Space Trend

As far as kitchen is concerned, the most important necessity here is comfort and convenience. If the functional kitchen looks stylishly fashionable then it is a bonus.

6. A walk to remember

Residential Project, Maverick Architectural Studio Maverick Architectural Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Property,Wood,Interior design,Flooring,Floor,Building,Living room,Hardwood,Stairs,Ceiling
Maverick Architectural Studio

Residential Project

Maverick Architectural Studio
Maverick Architectural Studio
Maverick Architectural Studio

A fountain in the middle, decorated niches, colorful artificial plants along the walls and a smooth stairways climbing up; you will love to take a walk here again and again.


7. Green footprints

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

The walkway to your home is an introduction to what’s inside. Make it look fresh, beautiful and welcoming.

​8. Simply curvy

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is immense beauty hidden in simplicity. Play with curves and let the interior of the room get soaked in its magic. The wall unit, the sofa, and even light falling on the wall are curvy.

​9. Mystical monochrome

Dining Room homify Modern dining room Plywood Brown
homify

Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

Flaunt the Indian tradition and culture on the wall and then decorate the room to make it the center piece of the décor. Everything here exists in peace and harmony.

​10. Vibrantly young

homify Asian style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The youthful energy of red is contagious and romantic. Show your personality and creativity on the wall, ceiling and the book shelf and leave everyone mesmerized.

11. Inside outside

inside outside ZERO9 Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ZERO9

inside outside

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

There is something peacefully relaxing in greenery. Add it to the interior and soak in the calmness it adds to the decor.

​12. Relaxing corner

Contemporary Interior Design, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Premdas Krishna

Contemporary Interior Design

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Wooden carvings on the stone wall, pebbles on the grass, green pots, romantic lighting and two comfortable chairs; romance is in the air. 

13. Intricate details

Living Area homify Asian style living room
homify

Living Area

homify
homify
homify

Artistic marvel, elaborate motifs, fine jali partition and the splash of colour on a wall; this room has everything to immediately grab the attention.

​14. Color block

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A modern take on our traditional past; this is fabulous. Contemporary round bed, a futuristic chair and stained glass from the past, the result is captivating.

15. Shining from above

Residence., Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Rita Mody Joshi & Associates Modern walls & floors
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates

Residence.

Rita Mody Joshi & Associates
Rita Mody Joshi &amp; Associates
Rita Mody Joshi & Associates

Normal is boring! Make the ceiling shine and paint it differently, something very different from boring white and admire you choice from the comfort of your bed.

Get some ideas to design your small home from here: 10 creative home design ideas for small houses

A beautiful and luxurious Ghaziabad home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


