10 ideas for using metal structures for houses

A structure is the element that forms the skeleton, which supports a building or a home. It’s the frame that makes it stable by connecting the building and fixing it to the foundation in the ground. In traditional houses, such a skeleton didn’t exist as walls made of concrete, brick or stone were used to provide the load-bearing function in addition to enclosing spaces. In older buildings, which make up the historic centre of many urban cities, especially in multi-storied structures, we often find wooden framing. However, after the industrial revolution and the steel boom, houses with metal structures have become more common as metal is more durable and fire resistant than wood.

Nowadays, the technical advances in the metals used for structures have resulted in a marked improvement in their performance. Due to this, when it comes to interior design, metal structures can be chosen not just for their strength and durability but also for aesthetics. We present a few ideas in this article that features models of houses in metal structures.