A beautiful home with classy interiors in Hyderabad

Nothing looks more majestic than pristine white walls and furniture! The combination of white floors and walls with wood accents is an eternal favorite to bring alive interiors and endow it with the qualities of being soothing as well as trendy. This Aparna Grande home is one such that celebrates white and wood and is brought to life by SreeLalitha Consultants, Interior Designers and Decorators in Hyderabad. The use of concealed lighting adds brightness to the already bright apartment.
The living and dining areas are subtly divided with the use of a wooden room divider in a box pattern with wood and white laminates. The wooden boxes hold artifacts while the white boxes are a continuation of the ceiling wood design. To the side we can see the dining area with its modern dining table and white chairs.
The living room is separated from the rest of the home by the simple device of a wood partition with embedded lights. The ceiling design is quite unique with the intricate wood pattern. The pristine white sofas are very trendy and the coffee table sits on a geometric patterned rug that goes well with the wood in the ceiling.
In the TV area, the ceiling design has wooden rafters which may be a nod to traditional building designs. The TV unit has a simple design in wood placed on a wallpapered surface. To a side we can also see a wash area with a sleek wash basin and wooden cabinets both overhead and underneath the wash area. It is a clever utilization of all available space.
Tucked into the space between the living and dining areas is a compact little bar counter. The refrigerator is placed in a nook next to the mini-bar which has its own set of cabinets and shelves. The ceiling design here is quite unique with a dark glass panel encased in wood from which trendy lampshades are hung.
This bedroom is in keeping with the white and wood theme of the apartment. The ceiling, except for the area above the bed is completely covered in wood panels. The room has an exclusive pooja area framed in dark wood. The rest of the room is minimalism and modern.
This bedroom also has modern woodwork on the ceiling. The wardrobes are very sleek and so is the TV unit. Embedded lights brighten up the room in every corner.
This bedroom is slightly different from the ones above in that it departs from the themes of minimalism and stark monochromes. Here a cove light in yellow brings a fun element to the room which has convenient storage and wardrobe options. A cool window seat is also seen.
