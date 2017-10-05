How an 85sqm apartment maximized on space

There are times when you have a decent size apartment but still, require more space. It may be because the family has grown or you need a study or work area isolated from the rest of the rooms. It could also be because you feel cramped up and require more space to live a comfortable life. The immediate solution is usually to change the residence. But in case, you feel emotionally attached to your home, the area where you live, or even your neighbors, then here are a few simple alternatives.

You can put the project in the hands of a professional who will solve your problem of space. They will also save you from the trouble of looking for a new home. The remodeling that we show you today, designed by the architect Alberto Colella, is a perfect example of maximizing space. You can read all about the project in this ideabook and maybe even seek inspiration to meet your requirements.