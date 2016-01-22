Give your rustic style kitchen a successful makeover

Rustic kitchens look more authentic if they have brick walls which are not plastered. While this may look a little awkward to people used to clean whitewashed walls it can enhance the appeal of the kitchen by giving it a shabby chic appearance. In this rustic kitchen the area has a cosy appearance as an exposed brick look is limited to only the connecting wall between dining room and kitchen. Pewter blue kitchen island with a wooden counter suits the elegant high chairs in warm brown with knitted seats.

The stone floor adds to the rustic appearance of the kitchen in tandom with large rectangular beams on the roof. The arched brick entrance between the kitchen and dining room makes it easy to serve guests or invite them into the kitchen. The exposed brick wall here has been cleverly used by architecture firm Ing. Vitale GrisostomiTravalglini, to fix the chimney with minimal fuss.