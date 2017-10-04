A modern, elegant and comfortable single-family home

There is nothing more fun and exciting that embarking on a home renovation project. And, we at Homify simply love sharing great home renovation ideas that you can try out. Today, we take you straight to Poland to visit one of the best projects of a rather popular architect firm—BIURO PROJEKTÓW MTM STYL—DOMYWSTYLU.PL.

The villa that we are going to show you today has just one floor that accommodates comfortable and modern spaces, both inside and outside. Read on for more details, and we promise you that this model house will give you loads of ideas that you can implement too!