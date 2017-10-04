A modern, elegant and comfortable single-family home

There is nothing more fun and exciting that embarking on a home renovation project. And, we at Homify simply love sharing great home renovation ideas that you can try out. Today, we take you straight to Poland to visit one of the best projects of a rather popular architect firm—BIURO PROJEKTÓW MTM STYL—DOMYWSTYLU.PL.
The villa that we are going to show you today has just one floor that accommodates comfortable and modern spaces, both inside and outside. Read on for more details, and we promise you that this model house will give you loads of ideas that you can implement too!
Yes, it is the very same house, but the other side is all stone, which renders a rustic feel. Unlike the rear end of the house, the front is more closed, and therefore a lot more secure and private. The house also has a garage that can conveniently accommodate two cars.
The façade of this detached villa showcases a bold mix of materials. The wood, steel, and glass make a perfect combination and allow natural light to seep into the interiors. The exteriors like you can see is full of contrasts and a feast to the eyes.
And, how can we not emphasize on the beautiful exteriors! The garden is exquisite. It has a small water body, and elements such as earth and stone, that together give the home a very modernistic feel and appeal.
Now, it is time for the blueprint of the house!
As can be seen in the plan, the house has 3 bedrooms, a large open space that opens into the living and dining room, a kitchen that is semi-open to these two areas and two large bathrooms. Of the two bathrooms, one is a private bathroom and the other can be easily accessed from the living room, and hence suitable for visitors. There is also a garage that can fit two cars.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Now, for a peek into the interiors. The large glazed surfaces let in natural light and make the living and dining room, more airy and comfortable. The project is chic and modern from every angle. The partition structure is made from frosted glass and ensures a great visual connection between the kitchen and rooms. What a lovely idea? Don’t you agree?
This ' L ', the kitchen is a treasure trove of ergonomics and modernity. The spaces are well-optimised and the plan very simple and practical to implement. The ambience created is perfect for cooking. It is bright and comfortable and inspires the preparation of sumptuous dishes! The choice of navy blue for the walls, give the kitchen a spectacular feel.
This beautiful fireplace is sure to turn heads. The eco-friendly fireplace heats up the room evenly and is a lot more cost effective than a conventional fireplace. But, that is not all. Check out the placement and design of the fireplace. Simply fabulous!