Integrating Your Smartphone or Tablet in Your Home!

Like most of the people, it is lovely to be served a hot coffee in bed on a lazy Saturday morning. But if you have no one to make your coffee for you, it is up to you to get up and make it yourself. Although if you have a smart coffee machine, you no longer need to drag yourself out of bed to make coffee. Simply use your phone to tell the coffee machine what you would like that morning. The coffee machine will get to work to fill your order. Then simply drag yourself up for your ready made coffee. Smart coffee machines can also be set to make your desired coffee at the same time each day. This can make getting out of bed every morning a desirable activity. This coffee machine is designed by Franke.

Technology has certainly come a long way since ‘Back to the Future’. It is possible to control many appliances from your smart phone. You are on your way home from work. From your seat on the train, you can turn on the lights of your house, set the heaters to the perfect temperature, start playing your favourite music and feed the cat, all before even stepping into your house. Smart house technology can be retrofitted to an older house or be installed into a new build. There are even ways to bring smart house technology into your house wirelessly. For more inspiration on smart houses see Hive Technologies.