6 ideas to create a beautiful and welcoming hallway!

Accessorise your hallway with some decorative features such as flowers, candles, large vases and minimal sculptures. To create a welcoming hallway, add some flowers as well. Hanging photos on the wall can provide a good first impression of your home. However, don’t overload your hallway with too many decorative items. The areas on he side of the stairway can actually become a photo gallery where you can add family photos and your children’s paintings. Even if the space is limited, you can still decorate your hallway by utilising under the stairs space with custom decor. You can also turn old crates into wall-mounted storage boxes to put your day-to-day items such as hats, bags, etc. To provide a welcoming aroma to your guests, you can go for scented candles that not only look elegant but also come in various colours to match your home decor.

