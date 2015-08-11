Joint family living

The architecture firm of Schiller Architecture BDA received a very unusual design brief from their clients. The design brief was from two young families who shared the dream of living together. They did not wish to live in the same home, however, they did desire to live under the same roof. It sounds confusing, but their idea was to live in a so called
double house. An extensive collaboration occurred between the architecture team and the families. This included months of searching for inspiration and generating ideas. Finally, they managed to outline a plan. The plan was to build two separate homes that formed from the one building, but each house would posses its own unique style and personality tailored toward the family living there. Let's see how it turned out…
Our first snapshot of the double house is from a rear perspective. The form of the building is common of semi-detached homes with both houses sharing a symmetrical look and identical features. As a whole, the building is of contemporary design consisting of bold symmetry and an edged look. The façade is coated in a dominant white render that is contrasted by the dark shade of the windows and door framing, and by the roof tiling above. Each home is connected to their own outdoor paved entertainment areas by full-height sliding patio doors. The garden is a shared space that everyone is welcome to use.
One of the entrances is located at the gable end of the home. It's a quaint entrance that's characterised by a neatly landscaped front garden and is easily accessed by a few steps. A glossy finished black front door is placed centrally and forms as a eye-catcher due to the profoundness of both the colour and finish.
From this perspective we can gain an appreciation for the thoughtful design of the home, and how this is reflected later in the interior. The windows have been placed in atypical positions compared to that of classical semi-detached house. Their placement is actually based upon close coordination with the interiors to allow for greater natural light capture throughout the day time.
The immediate feeling upon entering one of the homes is of sophistication and an appreciation for its minimalist inspired décor. It is perhaps in the combined kitchen and dining room where the minimalist décor is most spectacular. The space is comprised of raw materials including the exposed concrete of the walls, the high quality parquet flooring, and the industrial style metal hanging lights. Overall, it's a setting that forms as the heart of the home and is where the family will spend most of their time.
Just for comparison, we would like to show you inside the kitchen and dining area of the other house. The two resemble each other enormously, but each have their own unique personal touches. Both families chose the same hanging lamp design that float above the table. Only in the choice of colour is there a difference. Furniture choice is different here with more of a comfy lounge setting created at the dining table.
Living spaces are joined by barrier-less spaces with the home having a natural flow. There is a clear and uninterrupted pathways between rooms which creates a sense of freedom for the owners. The open layout of the home not only offers the sought after modern living experience, but it also creates a great space to relax and enjoy time with the family.
It’s perhaps in the hallway that the monochrome colour pallet of the homes is most spectacular. Natural light floods into the hallway from above and bounces off the homes white surfaces and the light grey of the concrete stairwell barrier.
Lastly, joining the two levels of the other home is a fascinating custom-built floating staircase. The design really is a work of art with the architects and skilled tradesmen collaborating to create a feature that is completely unique. It's a design that will have guests intrigued and wanting to look closer for a proper inspection.