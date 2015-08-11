Joint family living

The architecture firm of Schiller Architecture BDA received a very unusual design brief from their clients. The design brief was from two young families who shared the dream of living together. They did not wish to live in the same home, however, they did desire to live under the same roof. It sounds confusing, but their idea was to live in a so called double house . An extensive collaboration occurred between the architecture team and the families. This included months of searching for inspiration and generating ideas. Finally, they managed to outline a plan. The plan was to build two separate homes that formed from the one building, but each house would posses its own unique style and personality tailored toward the family living there. Let's see how it turned out…