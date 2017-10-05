9 Vastu tips to fill your home with positive energy

Energy is contagious. It is something which cannot be seen but can be felt everywhere. We can experience it within us and all around us. It is a vibration that affects us in our conscious or unconscious mind. Sometimes you just walk into a place and you can feel whether it is a happy place or sad. Isn’t it? This is the energy of the place sending a message to your mind and soul. Our home is an extension of our body and soul and it is filled with energy. We need our home to be blessed with positive energy in order to live a happy, healthy and prosperous life. Our home should be a place that radiates love, warmth and positive energy.

Vastu helps us to build up a positive space that ensures a harmonious flow of positive energy. It also has some simple suggestions to ward off negative energy. We have brought for you 9 simple vastu tips to fill your home with positive energy. Have a look!