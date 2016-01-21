​Beat the cold with these design tricks

Heavier fabrics like silk, damasks, taffetas, chambrays and piques are the most appropriate fabrics for this season. They also do not need high maintenance. Weekly brushing and vacuuming can take care of the furnishings in your living room. This helps in guarding against the dirt and soil accumulation on the fabrics. When you decide to tidy up, spot cleaning is the most suitable technique that can be put to use. Consider painting your living room in woody, mineral or vegetal shades for a warm and cosy appearance.

