​Beat the cold with these design tricks

Have you got your home ready for the winter season or are you planning to barricade yourself until spring? We are here to make your winter hibernation as comfortable as possible. All you need to do is follow the tips and suggestions in this article and prepare your home accordingly. Feeling comfortable does not depend on the weather outside your house but depends on the immediate surroundings right next to you. In this ideabook we will tell you about unexpected ways to keep your house warm and also about various home decor solutions that will help you to keep yourself warm in the thick of winter. We also have tips to transform your house into a winter retreat by making use of reusable items that would help to bring your cost of living down drastically.
You can make use of heavy fabric curtains that prevent the house from losing heat. If you are on a cost control mode, make use of curtains with thermal lining. Moreover, you don’t want to spend money on new curtains, line your old curtains with materials like cheap fleece. You just need to make your curtains as thick as possible to prevent the heat from escaping. You can also pin up an old rug to the back of the door to prevent cold air from coming inside the house. These shades and curtains should be opened during the day time to allow heat to penetrate into the house and make it warm. Avoid using drafty curtains because it will make the heat go waste.
Seal all the doors and windows because it takes only a small vent or opening for the cold air to enter the house. To make your home air tight, use thick fabric strips to seal the windows and doors. Also, shut all unused rooms to prevent heat from getting distributed inside the house. In case you have loose tiles, try sealing it with plaster. This prevents water seepage. And if you can’t seal the doors especially the front one, try shielding them to prevent the cold from getting in. Consider putting screens on the front door which acts as an insulator when the temperature falls below -10 degrees or even less. Another way to keep the warmth packed in even after you haven’t sealed the door is by covering the back side of the door with pictures and mirrors. Even a simple and small plastic poster raises the temperature of the internal surface by one degree. The glass house shown in the picture above has been designed by Fabrice Commercon, architects from France.
According to National Energy Foundation, floors if not insulated loose as much as 10% of heat. In such a situation carpets come in handy to prevent heat loss. Rugs and carpets not only help to mitigate this problem but also help to keep your feet warm. Draught excluders, a type of carpet, can also be used to stop the heat from escaping from the gap between the door and the floor. Faux fur carpet is in great demand for people who love spending lavishly. This faux fur can also be made into bed sheets and sofa covers to keep the body warm. If you want to have foot mats of something really exotic, consider using wood shim. It’s another insulating material that helps to keep your feet warm. If you are bored of carpets, you can have your entire floor board made of wood shim. But do keep in mind; it’s going to be expensive.
Proper placement of your fireplace and other heating radiators will help you get the most of the heat generated. Try placing all your furniture away from these heat generating equipments because furniture tends to absorb heat. Heat tends to escape through the chimney and other openings. Consider installing a chimney balloon which is made of a special laminated material placed out of sight at the right place to block any incoming air from outside and outgoing air from inside. There are woolen chimney insulators also available in market. Just make sure to remove these before lighting the fire. There is another way of channeling heat inside the room is by putting a shelf above the radiator. You can also consider having the radiator below the window. In that case the heat that rises from the radiator and gets locked between the window and the curtains. Consider placing the insulating and heating equipments accordingly. Follow these design tricks in winter.
You can select a variety of textiles like velvet, wool, linen and cotton to add an exotic texture to your bed room during winters. Thick linen and cotton fabrics can be used to create a sophisticated as well as a casual look. Other trending materials are teal, browns. There are also quilted bed sheets available made up of dupion silk or polyster silk which give your bedroom a chic look. Down feathered quilt is another option that gives a cosy winter bedroom look. Instead of purchasing those heavy, thick and bulky coverings, you can also mange with super soft cotton blankets which come in a variety of soothing colours.
Heavier fabrics like silk, damasks, taffetas, chambrays and piques are the most appropriate fabrics for this season. They also do not need high maintenance. Weekly brushing and vacuuming can take care of the furnishings in your living room. This helps in guarding against the dirt and soil accumulation on the fabrics. When you decide to tidy up, spot cleaning is the most suitable technique that can be put to use. Consider painting your living room in woody, mineral or vegetal shades for a warm and cosy appearance.
