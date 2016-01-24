Win a Fight Against Garden Snails!

In certain circumstances snails and slugs may become a serious problem. You may have had this problem for quite some time. You may have tried the above solutions, but have not found success. In these situations it may be time to try something a bit more serious. For these situations it may be beneficial to try copper wire. Copper wire has proven to be a very successful weapon against snails. Attach copper wire around the base of a plant container or around a thick plant stem. As snails have acidic slim they will receive a shock if they touch the copper wire. This shock will not be strong enough to kill them, but will deter them from climbing any further. This may not be a very economical or practical solution, so should be used in extreme circumstances.

Once you have done the hard work of creating a wonderful garden, the last thing you want is for snails and slugs to destroy your wonderful work. There are many ways that you can protect your garden from an infestation of snails and slugs. It is always better to prevent an infestation of snails than to eradicate the infestation. To prevent snails, consider using barriers to stop them getting to your plants, set traps or introduce friendly predators. These are just a few clever tricks to get rid of snails in your garden. For more gardening advice see Createan Ecological Garden for your Home.