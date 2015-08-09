8 Balcony Designs

A balcony is a getaway from the chaotic world and it transports you to its cocoon of serenity. The open space, the gentle breeze, and the view of your city are the gifts a balcony gives you. A place to get creative, the balcony can be turned into a garden or a seating area for your family and friends. It can also be turned into your own private habitat with a calming waterfall and Zen influenced decor. The options of giving your balcony a makeover are endless and here are some ideas to bring on the inspiration.
An ideal companion for a balcony, this swing is the perfect way to watch the sunset or lay back with a book. A contemporary style home, the balcony follows suit with a twist of red for added drama. Stunning lights and a Buddha figurine brings spirituality to this balcony for a calming effect.
Take a virtual stroll through various outdoor living spaces with this idea book.
Neutral shaded decor, streamlined furniture setting, and white floor lights give this balcony a modern look. Similar to the decors of a rooftop bar, this balcony is sophisticated and trendy. Wide and long, the balcony is perfect for entertaining family, friends, and coworkers. This balcony brings the club to your home.
Minimal and chic, this balcony appeals to the book lover in you. Its open space, dim lighting, and bed will help release the stress at the end of a long day. Designed with shades of brown and bursts of green, the balcony is also great for brunches and special occasions.
A glamorous setting, this balcony embodies the Amsterdam atmosphere with the neon lights and white decor. Bright pink lamp shades on the ceiling, white furniture, and an accented wall give this balcony a trendy look. Party to your heart's content on this balcony and experience a euphoric high.
Spiritual, serene, and sleek, this balcony brings Bali to your home. With large plants and mushroom garden accents on a wooden deck, the balcony oversees the city and instills a feeling of tranquility. It offers you space to do your yoga, have a cuppa, or watch the sun set.
Have a look at M+P for rustically influenced homes and balconies.
A greenery inspired design, this balcony gets you in touch with Mother Nature. Surrounded with stoned walls, a Buddha bust, and plants, the balcony is the epitome of peacefulness. It features a sofa set, allowing you to unwind and relax with a book or a cup of tea/coffee.
Experience the calmness of nature in this balcony. Stoned walls, shrubs, a waterfall, and a wooden structure lends understated elegance to this balcony. The soft and steady flow of the waterfall will help with peace of mind and help you loosen up.
A grey themed decor, the balcony introduces a pop of colour with neon yellow furniture and blends. A Buddha inspired design, the balcony features the bust of Buddha and potted plants. It perfectly blends industrial and country styles to create a unique and beautiful balcony.