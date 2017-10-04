Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 inspiring garden sheds for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

We all know that sheds are structures formed by beams of wood, concrete, metal, steel, or bamboo. A shed can be installed in different places like yards, gardens, terraces, balconies, and even garages. It is a commonly used design in architectural projects because it makes the ambiance more comfortable. Also, it creates an exciting transition area between the exterior and interior of your house.  

Although, the shed is not a covered structure. But there is nothing that can prevent you from installing a tempered glass cover to avoid losing natural light and ensuring protection at the same time. This romantic setting is a perfect place to include a small table with chairs and relax. Here is a list of 12 beautiful sheds that will inspire you.

1. Open shed

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A wooden shed is usually considered more attractive. It ensures that a cozy flair can be applied to the external environment. As long as the wood is given special treatment for wind and rain, the shed can last for a long time.

2. Glass covering

homify Eclectic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

The covered shed is ideal for creating a more cozy and inviting space. Such resting places are ready to be used at any time of the year.

3. Curtains

Exuberante, Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Eclectic style garden
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

One can also use fabrics as if it were a curtain to cover their shed. It gives a beautiful effect to the glass protected shed.

4. Natural wood

Residencial Saint Patrick , Legal bureau imobiliário Legal bureau imobiliário Modern garden
Legal bureau imobiliário

Legal bureau imobiliário
Legal bureau imobiliário
Legal bureau imobiliário

If you do not want any accessories, just bet on the natural style of wood. Sometimes simplicity is all what you need.

5. Combining elements

MORAR MAIS POR MENOS - VARANDA , Bender Arquitetura Bender Arquitetura Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Bender Arquitetura

Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura
Bender Arquitetura

This garden shed has gained a transparent protection, lighting, and fabrics curtains all at the same time creating a beautiful and cozy environment.

6. A green wall

Projeto, Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Heloisa Titan Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Projeto

Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura
Heloisa Titan Arquitetura

Such wooden sheds are perfect in the middle of the vegetation and green wall. They can be created even in a small space.


7. Porch shed

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

You can also structure a shed with glass protection on the porch of the house. This idea can work if you do not have a garden.

8. Traditional design

Área Externa de Lazer, Expace - espaços e experiências Expace - espaços e experiências Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
Expace—espaços e experiências

Expace - espaços e experiências
Expace—espaços e experiências
Expace - espaços e experiências

It is a traditional shed design for an outdoor front garden or even your backyard.

9. Custom size

Uma casa para receber a família, Espaço do Traço arquitetura Espaço do Traço arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura
Espaço do Traço arquitetura

There is no ideal size for a shed. Everything depends on the space in which the structure will be constructed.

10. Painted shed

Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

In addition to the natural finish, you can also paint the wood in another colour or use plants such as creepers.

11. Different designs

Apartamento Oliver, SAO Arquitetura SAO Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
SAO Arquitetura

SAO Arquitetura
SAO Arquitetura
SAO Arquitetura

Here we have two different structures. One which is open and the other closed. Both can give you completely different looks.

12. Corner shead

CASA VILLA LOBOS.SÃO PAULO.BRASIL, Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz Classic style garden
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz
Línea Paisagismo.Claudia Muñoz

This setting is ideal for decorating a garden and enjoying a little corner when night falls.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

A 3bhk apartment in Mulund with creative touches
Which one of these garden sheds was your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks