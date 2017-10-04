12 inspiring garden sheds for your home

We all know that sheds are structures formed by beams of wood, concrete, metal, steel, or bamboo. A shed can be installed in different places like yards, gardens, terraces, balconies, and even garages. It is a commonly used design in architectural projects because it makes the ambiance more comfortable. Also, it creates an exciting transition area between the exterior and interior of your house.
Although, the shed is not a covered structure. But there is nothing that can prevent you from installing a tempered glass cover to avoid losing natural light and ensuring protection at the same time. This romantic setting is a perfect place to include a small table with chairs and relax. Here is a list of 12 beautiful sheds that will inspire you.
A wooden shed is usually considered more attractive. It ensures that a cozy flair can be applied to the external environment. As long as the wood is given special treatment for wind and rain, the shed can last for a long time.
The covered shed is ideal for creating a more cozy and inviting space. Such resting places are ready to be used at any time of the year.
One can also use fabrics as if it were a curtain to cover their shed. It gives a beautiful effect to the glass protected shed.
If you do not want any accessories, just bet on the natural style of wood. Sometimes simplicity is all what you need.
This garden shed has gained a transparent protection, lighting, and fabrics curtains all at the same time creating a beautiful and cozy environment.
Such wooden sheds are perfect in the middle of the vegetation and green wall. They can be created even in a small space.
You can also structure a shed with glass protection on the porch of the house. This idea can work if you do not have a garden.
It is a traditional shed design for an outdoor front garden or even your backyard.
There is no ideal size for a shed. Everything depends on the space in which the structure will be constructed.
In addition to the natural finish, you can also paint the wood in another colour or use plants such as creepers.
Here we have two different structures. One which is open and the other closed. Both can give you completely different looks.
This setting is ideal for decorating a garden and enjoying a little corner when night falls.
