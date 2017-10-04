12 inspiring garden sheds for your home

We all know that sheds are structures formed by beams of wood, concrete, metal, steel, or bamboo. A shed can be installed in different places like yards, gardens, terraces, balconies, and even garages. It is a commonly used design in architectural projects because it makes the ambiance more comfortable. Also, it creates an exciting transition area between the exterior and interior of your house.

Although, the shed is not a covered structure. But there is nothing that can prevent you from installing a tempered glass cover to avoid losing natural light and ensuring protection at the same time. This romantic setting is a perfect place to include a small table with chairs and relax. Here is a list of 12 beautiful sheds that will inspire you.