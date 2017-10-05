Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and warm home in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
VIBRANT & BRIGHT INTERIOR DESIGN, Urban Living Designs
Sometimes, all it takes to make a home modern and comfortable is a little creativity with familiar designs. A residence can be simple yet elegant at the same time, and this project in Bangalore is a proof of that. The interior designers and decorators at Urban Living Designs took special care while rendering the storage solutions for each room. Dark wood used for wardrobes and the living room TV unit create a very classy look for the interiors, and contrasts the bright white walls nicely. The kitchen and kid’s room surprises us with bright hues though, and are very attractive. This home also boasts of numerous glass windows and doors to bring in the natural light generously.

Stylish bedroom

Wooden Theme Interior Decorators in Bangalore - Urban Living Solutions Urban Living Designs
Smooth wooden laminate and partly translucent white panels make the L-shaped closet in this bedroom very special. It makes proper use of the corner near the large window and receives ample sunlight. The wooden hue contrasts the smooth white walls nicely.

Trendy TV unit

Best interior designers in bangalore Urban Living Designs
Simple and neat lines enhance the quiet charm of this TV unit in the living room. It extends to the right as a desk, which can be used for accommodating a laptop for official work. The cabinet on the top right corner features a glass door to aesthetically display collectibles.

Lively kitchen

Interior designers in bangalore for apartments Urban Living Designs
Bright green cabinets wow us with a youthful vibe in the modern kitchen. Sleek handles make them very trendy, and the way they occupy and entire wall from floor to ceiling make them great space-saving solutions.

wardrobe design ideas Urban Living Designs
Note how bright lights have been embedded on the underside of the cabinets above the sink to make tasks like washing, plating and chopping easy.

Classy storage

Interior designers in bangalore Urban Living Designs
It is inspiring how a floor to ceiling wardrobe has been affixed with a TV unit to create a harmonious look in this bedroom. The subtle combination of dark and light wood makes this unit very attractive. Note how the room opens up to a sunny balcony through a glass door and large window.

Orange surprise

Affordable interior designers in bangalore Urban Living Designs
Bright and fiery orange for the closet makes the kid’s room an exciting place. It also livens up the white walls, and its smooth finish is very modern. The floating dressing unit is minimal yet amply functional.  

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


