A modern and classy residence in Noida

Combining modernism and elegance in a home is no mean feat. But this lavish residence in Noida achieves that gracefully. From trendy furniture to stylish use of wood, smart storage solutions, and creative wall decor, this home features everything in the right proportions to make a very pleasing impression. Sleek lines and soft, warm colours further accentuate the attractive aura of the property. Read on to know more about this creation by the interior designers and decorators at MAD Design.
Brown and cream tones dominate the living area, making it classy and warm. Plush leather sofas accompanied by trendy ottomans offer comfy seating, while the creative TV unit allows the aesthetic display of beautiful vases. The wooden vertical garden to the left is an ingenious idea to lend this space some uniqueness and freshness.
The wooden vertical garden you just saw separates the living and dining spaces very elegantly. Note how the colour palette in the dining zone closely complements the living space for a uniform look.
Smooth handle-less cabinets and cutting-edge appliances make the kitchen a very convenient and appealing space. We love how the wood-like floor tiles add warmth to the bright white surroundings.
Different shades of grey lend this bedroom a mysterious and peaceful look. The pendant lamps on either side of the bed are very fashionable and the large artwork is an innovative touch.
The minimalistic and floating TV unit and the floor to ceiling wardrobe are both smart storage solutions in this bedroom. The mirrored doors of the closet aid in dressing easily every day.
Soft cream and beige hues jazzed up with golden lighting make for a royal ambiance in this spacious bedroom. The bed itself is majestic and so is the filigreed wall panelling behind it.
Browns and creams make for a very soothing atmosphere is this otherwise simple bedroom. We love the artistic wall cladding behind the bed, and the mellow lighting makes and inviting statement.
A striking collage of black and white artworks on the wall makes this passage unique and eye-catching. Sleek tables with vases on either side of a vintage console add to the charm here.
