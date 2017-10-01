Your browser is out-of-date.

A cosy and elegant residential space in Pune

homify Modern living room
A well-designed home should be stylish, elegant, and make the owners feel like this is their dream home. This home in Nill Hills is definitely something we would love to stay in. Designed by Finch Architects,  from Pune, have come up with a blend of contemporary and traditional interior design that is a definite hit. Each design element is carefully selected and placed to create impressive interiors.

The Living Room

The use of different materials in the ceiling boasts of the modern taste of the architects, designers,and the homeowners. The wood paneling and the use of the filigree design are gorgeous. The lighting has been placed in a way that does not interfere with the beauty of the ceiling.

A Side View

The wood paneling on the walls is a genius idea. Designers either use wood all over or keep the walls bare. But combining these two elements to create something new is a testament to the designer’s skills. The filigree design has been continued in this part of the room as well.

The TV Lounge

The designers are not scared of combining textures, which is evident with the TV wall. The interlocking design on the wood panel and the continuous filigree design come together beautifully. The area around the TV has been left empty since the backdrop is so beautiful.

Child’s Play

The rooms use wood judiciously as well. Here. The TV wall is more like a wooden panel. Uniquely designed shelves grace the wood panel, where you can either store things or display photographs.

The Bedroom

As we enter the bedroom, we see that the living room isn’t the only elegant space in the house. The design is not rushed or complicated. In fact, the textured wallpaper, The wood and leather headboard and the simple and stylish flooring make this our favorite room in the house.

A Fantastic View

Who wouldn’t love waking up to this view? A huge balcony and glass doors make the bedroom the best place to be. The overall wooden paneling in the room and the use of full-length curtains complete the look of this room.


The Dining Area

The dining area is like a work of modern art. An artsy painting graces the wall, while a sold wooden table is placed here. Unlike the usual marble/glass dinner tables, this one steals our heart simply because the design is very different. The side shelves are great if you want to display knick-knacks.

A Dream Ceiling

The trend of creating ceilings that wow has continued here as well. The overall effect is that of a bright blue sky, with the sun shining brightly above. The structure is well thought out and there is no room for any criticism.

The Perfect Wardrobe

Full-length cupboards are a dream come true for every one of us. The wardrobe doors do not have the usual handles, but instead, have been designed specifically for the client. The best feature of this wardrobe is the textured wood, which doesn’t require any addition at all.

The Last Glimpse

As we end our tour, we come to the entrance. This right here is the type of wood we would love in our homes as well. The designers have allowed the material to be the star of the show here. And hence, there is no complicated design, just a simple door with beautiful lighting.

For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook. 5 beautiful bedroom designs for your home

10 pictures of warm and modern living rooms
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


