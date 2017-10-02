A minimalist home in Gurugram

These days, it is impossible to stick to just one interior decor style. Interior decorators are so knowledgeable that they end up blending their favorite styles, depending on the layout of the home and the requirements of the client. At this DLF Phase IV residence in Gurugram, this skill is on display. Designed by The Workroom, Interior designers & Decorators in Gurugram, this home is a wonderful homage to minimalism with a little sprinkle of Scandinavian style of decor. Let’s take a tour of this fabulous home.
Clean and chic, the living room uses a single colour pallet for maximum impact. The plush sofas, the designer white ceiling and the minimal use of black in the furniture give this home a very upscale look. We also spy the trendy glass dining table with white chairs that are stylish and not bulky at all.
Despite the all-white colour pallet, some wood has been used, which is a wise design. This in-built wooden panel is a tribute to Lord Buddha. We love how the sculpture is not complicated but still has a positive effect. For the TV, the designers created a widen panel interspersed with metal for a dapper backdrop.
The kitchen definitely veers towards minimalism. The interiors are refined and the wooden shelves beneath the kitchen counter look smooth and polished. This is just the way a kitchen should be, elegant but functional. All the shelves are easily accessible. Each modern appliance in the kitchen has been given its own space, such as the wall shelves for the toaster and the microwave. This is one kitchen we wouldn’t mind cooking in.
It is here that we see a slight variation in the décor theme. The use of wood and white is there, but the textured wallpaper and the leather headboard add a little panache to the room. The grey metallic curtains are definitely on our must have list. The white-wooden combination is continued in the rest of the furniture, which is definitely trendy.
This room, despite the variation, is quite grand. The wooden bed, combined with the textured glass over the headboard, is a fancy addition to the room. The austere curtains allow the rest of the room to shine. The TV is mounted on the wall and a simple white shelf is provided for everything else you might want to keep there.
The wall decals and the colourful puzzle wall make this a room that kids will absolutely love. A study table along with shelves for storage are placed in one corner of the room. The rest of the room is left empty and will be no doubt filled up by the lucky kid who lives here. These chairs are not very heavy, and perfect for a child to move on their own.
Last but not the least, we enter the work space. This area is delicately designed keeping in mind the modern parents who work full-time. The layout is sleek with enough space for everyone. Trendy and smart, we wouldn’t mind working from home in this office. One wall holds the artistic shelf, perfect for your books. There is a wall-mounted TV, just in case you need some entertainment. The desk has been kept simple and placed on one side. The white leather office chair is an unusual design but just as comfortable as other chairs.
