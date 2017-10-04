A luxurious 8500sqft Greater Noida home worth Rs. 3.5 crores

Today’s home tour will leave you in awe, as the villa we will explore is warm, luxurious and spacious. Situated in Greater Noida, this exotic residence has been built in such a way that the interiors receive ample sunlight and ventilation. The rear side of the villa connects visually with a lush golf course to help the inhabitants admire nature. Wood and natural stones procured from Jaisalmer lend this home oodles of personality, elegance and warmth. All the rooms are spacious, trendily furnished and very comfortable. Read on to know more about this creation by the architects from Chaukor Studio.
We love how yellow ochre natural stone tiles demarcate the living space from the dining area. The furniture in both zones is trendy and sleek, while the ceiling looks elegant with its layered rendition. The colour palette is a soothing mix of brown and white and lets you experiment with many decor styles. What steals the show is the set of glass folding doors integrating the dining space with the outdoors. It brings in ample natural light and fresh air.
The expansive drawing room is a stylish blend of both closed and open spaces for relaxation. A massive glass window floods this area with sunlight, while the wall decor on the right is exclusive and stunning. The furniture pieces are very contemporary and balance the grand carvings of the wooden ceiling.
Minimal decor and an elegant combination of wood, grey and cream make this master bedroom a must see. The bed and chairs are very chic, while soft textiles and mellow artificial lights promise tons of comfort. A large glass window floods the room with sunlight during the day, and the textured ceiling is inspiring.
This 3D rendition of the exterior of the villa shows how dark wood has been paired with cream and white concrete for a sophisticated look. Plenty of windows allow sunlight to enter the villa, while manicured greenery lends a refreshing touch to the property. The lines and angles of the structure are very modern and yet inviting.