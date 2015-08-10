Your browser is out-of-date.

8 stylish diwan designs for your home

MR. ANCHAL'S RESIDENCE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
A staple in traditional Indian homes, the diwan is a low-seater sofa that incorporates ancient heritage and culture. Each diwan is specifically designed to suit your needs and the interiors of your living room. Elegant and regal, the diwan is crafted in several shapes with the richness of shimmery hues. Diwans feature stripes, geometric shapes, floral patterns, and the intricacy of ethnic designs. 

With the modern decor trend on the rise, diwans are now fashioned with a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Your chic decor can now be blended with the elaborate patterns and structure of the diwans.

Regal style

House in Pune, The Orange Lane
Designed for royalty, this diwan is the stunning combination of elegant and regal style. Fit for the Royal palace, the diwan is crafted with rich upholstery, throw pillows, and bolsters in varying colours. This diwan blends excellently with palace inspired interiors. 

Bronze composition

Indian sitting 4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio
With modern and classic styles, this diwan gives the best of both worlds. It incorporates modern design without compromising on the traditional style of the diwan. Shades of brown dominate this diwan, making it a versatile furniture piece.

Simple and subtle

Residence at Bandra, Design Kkarma (India)
One of the most common styles, this diwan blends well with most decors. A low seater design, the diwan features a flat base with trimmed sides and is usually paired with white upholstery. A diwan is traditionally accessorized with small throw pillows and bolsters to offer support while sitting. With a dark wood structure, the diwan is best paired with light, neutral shades. 

Ethnic appeal

Renovation of an old Bunglow, Anna Interiors
Traditional and true to its original form, this diwan combines varying patterns and shades to create a vibrant piece of furniture. Sheets and pillows in vivid hues and shimmery accents lend this diwan its rustic and Indian look. The diwan is great for homes with rustic and Indian classic decors. 

A sophisticated touch

MR. ANCHAL'S RESIDENCE, NEX LVL DESIGNS PVT. LTD.
Bold and beautiful, this diwan captures the beauty of contemporary design. A low seater with raised cushions at the back, the diwan adds style to the room without compromising on comfort. This diwan is perfect for homes with modern, contemporary, and Scandinavian decors.

Browse this living room tips idea book for better placement of your diwan and throw pillows.

Vibrant and wild

Vibrant Red Poly Dupion Cushion Cover homify
Give your diwan a pop culture makeover with this whimsical rickshaw-inspired throw pillow. Designed with a gorgeous combination of colours, patterns, and prints, the pillow is sure to add panache to your living room. 


The smaller diwan

Stools Natural Fibres Export
An adorable accessory, the stool can be placed next to the diwan for added seating space. A low seater stool, it can be customized to suit the decor of your living room and the style of your diwan. 

The substitute

Traditional Kilim Bench Natural Furnish
The bench, higher version of a diwan, works as a great substitute in the home. A typical ethnic design, the bench draws inspiration from the diwan with added height as a bonus. The bench can be displayed in the living room or the lounge area for unwinding after a long day.

Get ideas from Natural Fibres Export for ethnic inspired furniture and accessories. 

