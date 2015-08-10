8 stylish diwan designs for your home

A staple in traditional Indian homes, the diwan is a low-seater sofa that incorporates ancient heritage and culture. Each diwan is specifically designed to suit your needs and the interiors of your living room. Elegant and regal, the diwan is crafted in several shapes with the richness of shimmery hues. Diwans feature stripes, geometric shapes, floral patterns, and the intricacy of ethnic designs.

With the modern decor trend on the rise, diwans are now fashioned with a blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Your chic decor can now be blended with the elaborate patterns and structure of the diwans.