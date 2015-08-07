7 trendy accessories for the bedroom

The bedroom is the most sacred space in your home. It serves as a place for relaxation, a place to ideate, and a place to express your personality. A blank space, the bedroom gives you an opportunity to transform the area into your personal haven. Add quirky decor accessories, a plush rug, or an Ikea inspired storage table to give your bedroom the pick-me-up it needs.

Your bedroom can be shaped to suit your tastes and needs. A splash of colour here and a hint of art there, these accessory ideas will give you the inspiration you need.