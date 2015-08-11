8 Classic Decor Ideas for your Home

One of the seven wonders of the world, The Taj Mahal captures Indian heritage and culture. The luxurious architecture, the ornate carvings across the landscape, and the rich colours inspired the classic royal decor. Bold arches, intricately designed lampshades, motif wallpaper, and vibrant art give any home a palatial feel.

Indian-inspired decor pieces are designed to exude an extravagant atmosphere. With shades of gold, pink, and purple dominating the decor, this classic style is sure to grab your guests attention. Let's browse through these decor ideas to transform your home into a royal palace.