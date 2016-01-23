Back to the 70's! Fun vintage interior ideas

Of all the influential eras and styles, the 1970s time period is one that has left an impressive mark on architecture and design. Its influences are still felt nowadays in various ways. There are indicators of this vintage style everywhere even after all the years that have come to pass since the 1970s which only proves how appealing and endearing it is. It may be because of a great part of the world's population was in the prime of their youth at that time; the Baby-boomers. Whether it is in fashion, ideology, architecture, music or design, the 70s style is still very much alive and in vogue. The new wave of vintage 70s style has been fused with the contemporary and modern influences adapted it to this day and age. As the frenchman Antoine Lavoisier put it :
Nothing is lost, nothing is created, everything transforms., this statement confirms how adaptable and dominant the influential style of the 1970s has been and still is.
A colour combination that was truly
in during the 70s era was orange and fuchsia, as shown in the image of this wardrobe. These colours are messages of happiness, optimism, liveliness and utter joy, to put it simply, they are communicative colours that can still be modernised and updated to today's contemporary influences.The end result is quite stunning and joyous. Who wouldn't want to choose their daily attire from this lively wardrobe? This colour combination can also be reproduced at home by combining a few objects together like the bedsheet set, a chair, a cushion an overhead lamp or a carpet, in this case the possibilities are limitless. One only needs two or three splashes of orange and fuchsia to reinvigorate the room. Another way to bring in a 70s style like in the picture is to opt for round and smooth chairs and furniture pieces, may it be of plastic, fibreglass or metal.
What defines the vintage style, more specifically the 1970s? This era encompasses many, many renowned elements such as: puffy and thick upholstered living room furniture, colourful flower prints, dark wooden tints, striped fabrics, bold and buoyant prints, lava lamps, smoothly rounded furniture, shaggy carpets, hippies, glam rock, futuristic looking furniture and so much more. The materials used were mainly teak and pine wood, polished or shimmery metal, plastic, fibreglass and brick. The colour schemes revolved around autumn colours and shades that were a reminder of the
eco and
back to Nature elements. Furthermore, flashy and crazy tones such as brown, oatmeal beige, avocado green, orange, bright fuchsia pink and canary yellow play an important part in this kind of style. The 70s were an amalgam of a multitude of vibrant aspects that converged to convey one simple, yet very energetic message: the 1970s were all about life and living it to the fullest!
If there is one movement that cannot be overlooked, it is the Hippie style. Flower prints have always been an major and crucial part of every decade. No style has ever done it quite like the 70s and Flower Power was in full effect! The bigger and the bolder the bloom, the better: this summarises how the Hippie movement appropriated itself the flowered print. Any flowers, as long as they were full of colour and life could be printed on walls, clothing, furniture, braided into a wreath or crown. Flowers have always carried the symbol of purity and sheer beauty. The picture shown here shows how the colourful vibrant energy of a flower filled wallpaper can invigorate a room. If one prefers something a little smaller to implement in their home, bright coloured cushions, lamps, furniture or carpets can also do the trick. When big flowers or bright colours are present, they are sure to bring joy into the room.
A great way to take advantage of the wonderfully lively and mesmerising look of the 70s is to combine it to a modern piece such as the dining room set shown in the current picture. The dining chairs shown here are the epitome of the futuristic looking items, and even to this day, this design has endured while still looking elegant. The interesting and clever combination of the stunning modern slanted dining table with the chairs has everything to please the aesthetics and vintage-style lovers. This dining room set has much character and doesn't need much more to promote a riveting view and atmosphere. The same can be accomplished in a home by combining a sleek and modern piece to a classic vintage object of the 70s such as matching a lava lamp with a modern straight lined side table or bedside table. One can also choose a vibrant striped wallpaper and harmonise it to a sleek style bed: opposites attract each other as well as compliment each other. This design has been made possible by Fusters Córdoba.
The curved lines and bold colour tones of the 70s style can be included into a living room as shown in the picture here. There is a shaggy blue carpet that sets a cosy and inviting setting for the room as well as the many colourful vases. Furthermore, bright golden metallic vases bring another dash of colour into the mix. Wooden boxes and a potted plant have been included in the decor of the room which are a tribute to Nature and go along the vintage style of the 70s era.The focal point of this living room is the groovy vintage car front that has been converted into a seat where warm brown cushions are yet another reminder of the 70s era. If a vintage car turned into a living room seat doesn't convey a vintage effect, then not much else can! To bring back this time period into a lounge, one should think of many bright colours that resonate and bring life into the equation.
For those seeking to implement vintage 70s style elements into their home without breaking their bank account can opt for fun DIY projects. The current image is a great example of how someone reused an old wooden box and gave it a second life: the only things needed are a little bit of pain and nails to hook the creation on the wall. The image shows a wooden box that has a blue painted inner part hung on a wall that becomes a funky storage solution where vintage coffee makers, antique tea pots and a lovely porcelain tea set are placed. This can serve both as a useful and decorative idea for the home. The box can also be used as a side table to go along the 70s look to the room it is in and all that is left to do is to colour the box with an energetic shade. Another option would be to paint big daisies or any choice of flower on the wooden crate. These boxes can be stacked in a pile to make a personal work of art, with a little bit of imagination anything can be achieved.