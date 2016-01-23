Back to the 70's! Fun vintage interior ideas

For those seeking to implement vintage 70s style elements into their home without breaking their bank account can opt for fun DIY projects. The current image is a great example of how someone reused an old wooden box and gave it a second life: the only things needed are a little bit of pain and nails to hook the creation on the wall. The image shows a wooden box that has a blue painted inner part hung on a wall that becomes a funky storage solution where vintage coffee makers, antique tea pots and a lovely porcelain tea set are placed. This can serve both as a useful and decorative idea for the home. The box can also be used as a side table to go along the 70s look to the room it is in and all that is left to do is to colour the box with an energetic shade. Another option would be to paint big daisies or any choice of flower on the wooden crate. These boxes can be stacked in a pile to make a personal work of art, with a little bit of imagination anything can be achieved.