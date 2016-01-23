The best storage solutions for small bathrooms!

Even in the smallest of bathrooms, storage is always and the foremost aspect to consider on the priority list when designing a bathroom. Since, a lot of time is spent there, pampering oneself, bathing, showering, preparing for the day or putting on makeup, it requires storage as a remedy to all the aforementioned bathroom activities. Whatever space is allotted, it must be used efficiently to offer shelving and storage for all the necessary bottles, lotions, soaps, toilet paper rolls and cleaning products of the bathroom. If one has high ceilings, then high cabinets are a very good storage solution, a mirror cabinet can also come in handy or if space is available under the sink, then drawers and cabinets can be installed at that spot. All these options can make a bathroom a good and easy living space that won't be so cluttered and where everything has a place where it can be stored.
Every bathroom requires a mirror, undoubtedly. A great way to utilise the mirror is to install or mount a mirror cabinet, which means that behind the mirror is a cabinet that encloses all beauty products , cleaning apparel and the all the bathroom necessities. There are various types of mirror cabinets that can be placed in a bathroom: for high ceilings, a slim and elongated mirror cabinet will take advantage of the space above as shown in this picture. The current picture is of a cabinet that has a mirror on both sides of the door which always comes in handy in a bathroom. All empty spaces, or areas that are not used very frequently can house a mirror cabinet that will firstly, reflect the entire bathroom and make it seem larger because of the mirrors. Secondly using unfrequented areas of the bathroom is an efficient and clever way to implement storage in the bathroom.
Corners can sometimes be problematic because they don't offer much movability or space to go about a daily bathroom routine. Installing a corner cabinet is a great way to make use of an usable space. They provide not only storage but also furnish wonderfully the bathroom they are in. Whether the corner cabinet is a full one that begins at the floor and extends to the ceiling or lower, much can be stored there. The important factor that corner cabinets have is that they permit the room to remain and look uncluttered, since as soon as a few bathroom items, bottles and such are lying around in the room it will almost immediately seem messy and overcrowded. That is the biggest issue that small bathrooms encounter and that proves how using dead spaces such a the corners for cabinets or shelving units can go a long way in organising the bathroom.
Sometimes when one prefers an open effect to a closed cabinet or shelving unit, wall shelves are the perfect solution to opt for. This image a great example of how wall shelves can embellish and offer much storage options. These shelves have been installed above the toilet which is usually a space that people forget about but that can come in handy when wanting to organise a bathroom in a small space. The shelves can also be coordinated with the overall feel and look of the bathroom, in this image warm chestnut brown tinted wooden shelves have been used. Other types of materials can be employed such as wood tints, glass, concrete, pressed wood or even marble, all over the bathroom as shelving units for storage solutions. There are a multitude of options to choose from to decorate and organise a small bathroom.
With less space comes opportunities to think outside the box to utilise efficiently every square meter of the bathroom. The space allotted is precious and sometimes a creative idea such as the one displayed in the current picture can go a long way to remedy the storage problems one can encounter in a small bathroom. The image shown here is of cords that have been hung from the ceiling or a high point in the room where hooks are placed along these cords. The little hooks are perfect for hanging everyday use objects in the bathroom such a small towels, a hair dryer, a shower cap, a hair straightener or lotion that have an attaching hook. This can come in as quite handy for organising and decorating the bathroom in a colourful and funky way. It also has the major bonus of offering an easy access to useful tools that are needed for one's daily toilette.
For all the ladies out there, a makeup bag, one or many makeup shelves or even a drawer is needed to store away all the mascaras, eyeliners, foundations, brushes of all sizes, lipsticks, tweezers, lip glosses, eyeshadows and so much more.Then comes along the arduous task of organising it all. To sum it all up: the task never ends. Whoever thought that tiny storage was unnecessary has been disproven with this original idea. Simply put this is a breath of fresh air for all the women wishing to organise their makeup collection. The idea here is quite simple and very effective, one only needs to store in each individual hole of this lovely wooden board a piece of makeup. With this marvellous organising tool, the days of endless searching through a mishmash of tubes, pencils, brushes, mascaras etc. are finally over. So much time saved from looking for the right item and one can get ready faster and go about their day. This design has been made possible by Lebendiges Holz.
An area that is sometimes unused is the one available below the sink. Some bathroom sinks are free-standing and don't offer the possibility to store away some things in the precious free space under the sink. However other types of sinks offer the possibility to be resting on a storage cabinet. The cabinet can be made of several drawers and compartmental storage units of various sizes to accommodate all the different shapes every useful bathroom can have, as shown in the current image. There can also be ones that have doors that open up to one or more shelves, depending on one's preferences. This promotes an uncluttered effect that is quite useful when dealing with a small bathroom, too many things lying around can only give off a messy atmosphere and hinder the daily bathing routine.