The best storage solutions for small bathrooms!

For all the ladies out there, a makeup bag, one or many makeup shelves or even a drawer is needed to store away all the mascaras, eyeliners, foundations, brushes of all sizes, lipsticks, tweezers, lip glosses, eyeshadows and so much more.Then comes along the arduous task of organising it all. To sum it all up: the task never ends. Whoever thought that tiny storage was unnecessary has been disproven with this original idea. Simply put this is a breath of fresh air for all the women wishing to organise their makeup collection. The idea here is quite simple and very effective, one only needs to store in each individual hole of this lovely wooden board a piece of makeup. With this marvellous organising tool, the days of endless searching through a mishmash of tubes, pencils, brushes, mascaras etc. are finally over. So much time saved from looking for the right item and one can get ready faster and go about their day. This design has been made possible by Lebendiges Holz.