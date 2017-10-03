10 ideas on how to fix a garden with little money

We tend to think that having a beautiful garden requires a lot of money, which is why we sometimes abandon ours to its fate. However, with this ideabook we want to remind you that the most important things you need to have a good garden is the desire to have one and to pamper it a little.

This is the perfect inspiration to fix abandoned gardens and give them the new life that they deserve. We present 10 simple ideas that you may not have considered to restore your garden to its splendour.