10 ideas on how to fix a garden with little money

We tend to think that having a beautiful garden requires a lot of money, which is why we sometimes abandon ours to its fate. However, with this ideabook we want to remind you that the most important things you need to have a good garden is the desire to have one and to pamper it a little.
This is the perfect inspiration to fix abandoned gardens and give them the new life that they deserve. We present 10 simple ideas that you may not have considered to restore your garden to its splendour.
Some homes cry out for an indoor garden that will delight their residents. This is especially the case with large houses with lofty ceilings, but it can also be great for a two-storey house with stairs as the alcove can present the space to decorate cheap gardens! You will bring a freshness to your house, which you would not have imagined.
Zen gardens have been in fashion for a few years, and it’s no wonder why! This type of garden conveys an incredible tranquillity, and they can be created quickly and cheaply. All you need to do is to introduce some stones, vegetation and a small fountain. Keep in mind that it is also very simple to maintain – much easier than a traditional garden.
If your budget permits it, you can hire an expert to help you to design a beautiful Zen garden.
We start with the simplest trick on how to fix a garden without spending much. Take care of what you already have. If your garden is full of weeds, dry or overgrown grass and has no plants, it's time to remove the weeds, mow the lawn and add new vegetation. You can use small shrubs, trees or potted plants to add cheer to the area.
Corners, like the one you see here, can be found both inside and outside your home. A great idea when you are looking at how to decorate a small garden with little money is to place plants vertically to create a garden on the wall. It gives an infinite warmth to the area. Just add a couple of nice chairs in which you can sit either alone or to enjoy the company of a loved one. It doesn’t matter whether it's inside or outside the house, it guarantees that you will enjoy yourself!
Who said that gardens could only be at the front or back of the house? If you're not taking advantage of the space at the side of your house, maybe you're missing out on something as nice as this side garden. There’s no need to fill every garden with vegetation or grass. You can substitute with gravel or stones and leafy plants… We love this idea to decorate cheap gardens!!
Of course, light is vital in any garden. If the garden gets dark at nightfall, maybe it's time for you to add artificial lighting that allows you to brighten it and enjoy the space even after sundown. Adding lights is a cheap and easy remedy to fix abandoned garden spaces.
You don’t need a large space to grow your own vegetables or herbs at home. Notice how in these fruit boxes a complete vegetable garden has been planted. It is a real pleasure to eat food that you grow. Besides, it can become a cheap and entertaining hobby. Now isn’t that a great idea for how to fix a garden with little money?!
Add colour to your garden and flood it through all the plants. In a nursery or flower shop, ask for the best plants, which are suitable for the weather conditions in your city, to grow in your garden. Native plants and flowers guarantee beauty and survival. The look of your garden will radically change with just a tiny modification.
If you do not have a garden, but want to add some vegetation to your house, you have the option of introducing a few plants to the facade. If it is white, any plant you choose will provide a delightful contrast, like in this image. Always arrange them at the bottom of the facade according to their colour, height and species to create a beautiful and harmonious space.
The front yard should not be forgotten when you look for ideas on how to fix a garden cheaply. Keep in mind that it is the first thing that we and our guests see when entering the home, so you can imagine how important it is to create a good impression! You do not have to spend a lot of money; we assure you. All you need to do to take care of it, is to water it and give it some time.
If you are looking for ideas to fix your courtyard, see 7 courtyard ideas to take your breath away.