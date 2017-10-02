7 Vastu tricks for attracting money

You might have heard of it, but do you know how Vastu can influence your home through the decoration and the design of your interiors. The first thing to know is that this ancient Indian system or science deals with the influence of the universe and the need for every individual to promote well-being and balance the energy in his surroundings by adapting to the environmental conditions. The fact that you consider the existence of a universal energy that can affect a space makes it interesting when it comes to decorating a home.

Its applications are as varied as its legion of followers and detractors. However, in this ideabook, we present 7 tricks of Vastu for prosperity or attracting money into the house. If you are willing to believe that money brings prosperity and abundance… take out paper and pencil, and make notes! You can also consult a professional to guide you.