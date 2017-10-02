7 Vastu tricks for attracting money

You might have heard of it, but do you know how Vastu can influence your home through the decoration and the design of your interiors. The first thing to know is that this ancient Indian system or science deals with the influence of the universe and the need for every individual to promote well-being and balance the energy in his surroundings by adapting to the environmental conditions. The fact that you consider the existence of a universal energy that can affect a space makes it interesting when it comes to decorating a home.
Its applications are as varied as its legion of followers and detractors. However, in this ideabook, we present 7 tricks of Vastu for prosperity or attracting money into the house. If you are willing to believe that money brings prosperity and abundance… take out paper and pencil, and make notes! You can also consult a professional to guide you.
It is not the first time we stress on the importance of having a stunning entrance. Since it creates the first impression of your home, the entrance door should be attractive and easy to locate and access, because if you are looking for opportunities to knock on your door, they will hardly do so if it is hidden or unappealing. Take care of every detail so that the area is always welcoming. Ensure elements such as good lighting, hinges that works properly, the presence of plants and a door that does not drag. In a Vastu house, it is also important that if you do not have an attractive space for receiving people, then you should limit the area intended for the first impression.
Water symbolizes wealth and money in Vastu, so if you want to attract money, its presence is highly recommended. You can do this by introducing fountains or decorations in which water flows. However, you must also be careful to avoid decorative elements that contain standing water, besides any waste of water due to leaky faucets and pipes, because the loss of water is linked to the drain of capital or wealth.
If you decide to introduce pieces of art with water-related themes to attract money, try not to place them above the height of your nose, and never on the wall behind the headpost of the bed.
As with the decor at the entrance to your home, which should be inspiring to invite you to cross the threshold, the interiors can’t be neglected. A house in which order reigns attracts prosperity, and as per the guidelines of using Vastu for money, getting rid of disorder releases energy blockages. Consequently, it favours the circulation of positive energy, which attracts prosperity. To get fortune to knock on your door and decide to stay, it is best that you create an organized and clutter-free environment.
The kitchen in a Vastu house has a direct influence on the ability to attract money into the environment. Therefore, keeping it clean and orderly is not just advisable but imperative for those who seek to use Vastu for attracting money. Apart from having every element of the kitchen in place so that it looks like a picture in a magazine, make sure that you have an abundance of fresh produce in your fridge. Don’t store expired or stale food.
If we consider that one of the key tricks for using Vastu for money is to let the energies, especially positive ones, circulate freely, the worst thing you can do is to accumulate junk that you no longer need. If you do not know where to begin, a good start is to organize your belongings (décor accessories, clothes, stationery… anything that comes to mind). Once you have sorted them, do a spring cleaning and sell, give or donate things you do not use, are broken or no longer serve any purpose. In addition to freeing up space and getting the opportunity to replace them with new things, you will also attract money to your home.
Colour influences various aspects of an individual’s environment and is a constant not only in interior decoration but in a multitude of disciplines. Vastu prescribes which colours are the most appropriate to attract money to the home. If your goal is abundance, do not forget to incorporate elements in red, violet or green. Whether on walls, textiles or carpets, for example, their presence will attract money. However, do not forget that the colour you choose should also match your personal tastes since energy comes not only from colours, but also from the inhabitants of the house, and if you do not like the colours, it will hardly create a setting where positive energy can circulate.
The last point that we propose to attract money with Vastu is a mix of simple ideas. Decor is fundamental when creating spaces that are cheerful and full of vitality and optimism, so if your home has cold or boring rooms, give them a touch of freshness that awakens the dormant energy within. Another way to attract money is to place reminders of what you want to achieve. You can translate this idea in the form of photographs that inspire you daily and remind you of your goals. Plants are also a perfect way to invite abundance according to Vastu for prosperity, especially species with round leaf and red flowers.