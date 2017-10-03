A 3bhk apartment in Mulund with creative touches

Innovative or creative touches can make a world of difference to any home, as this project will show you. Rendered by the interior designers and decorators at The Inside Stories by Minal, this 3bhk flat is bright, warm and full of stylish furniture and sleek designs. Owned by a young couple with a son, this apartment will wow you with well-chosen décor pieces, vibrant colours wherever possible, and neat storage solutions that save space. The common area lacks unnecessary interior walls, yet the different functional spaces enjoy their own privacy.
Plush white and modern couches offer cosy seating in the living space, while a trendy swing hanging from the ceiling lets you enjoy the outdoor view through glass windows. The wood and metal coffee table is very snazzy, while the inbuilt shelves hold colourful knickknacks for a warm ambiance.
Rendered in dark wood and white, the TV unit is very modern and sleek. A sleek shelf above the TV holds bric-a-brac for personality, while the collage to the right is very attractive.
A large vibrant painting flanked by floating shelves with bright decor pieces makes the dining space inviting. The sleek console unit below the painting can be used to store crockery and expensive china, and the dark wooden surfaces offer ample warmth. We love how a slatted wooden partition separates the dining from the foyer without hampering the openness of the flat.
White and dark wood make for a classy colour palette in this trendy modular kitchen. Smooth cabinets and modern appliances take care of the convenience factor.
Textured wall cladding behind the bed, a stylish dressing unit and a marvellous view of the city make the master bedroom stunning! The bedside lamps hanging from the ceiling are very unique and modern. The red throw adds a hint of colour here as well.
We love how the wardrobe and the TV unit along with the bookshelf on the side look so cohesive and stylish in the master bedroom. The sleek lines of the furniture and the wood and white combination add to the attraction.
A beautiful turquoise wall adorned with world map decal in bright yellow make the son’s room exciting and lively. Plump cushions with metallic sheen jazz up the sofa and the rug looks stylish too. The large dressing mirror makes the room look much bigger than it actually is.
