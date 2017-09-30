7 tips to build houses that can withstand earthquake damage

Earthquakes can prove to be rather devastating when they measure high on the Richter scale. Therefore, houses that are built now, usually are made in a way that they are earthquake resistant. For such houses special structural designs have to be implemented. In order to craft these blueprints, the right materials, dimensions, resistance and proportions need to be used. Along with this, there are building norms and regulations that have to be adhered to depending on the region where the property will be built. There are some construction compliances that have to be met and this is decided depending on the seismic incidence of the area.

During the construction process, the final structural design and minimum requirements have to be noted and followed. If done right, these structures become earthquake proof. In case there is a massive earthquake, these structures will remain safe and protected. The inhabitants residing in them will be safe for havoc. Partial or complete collapses of buildings can also be avoided with this kind of setting.

If you live in an area, which falls into the zone of seismic risk, you have to be super cautious. Many details have to be followed while designing the house. Some of these aspects include land location, choice of materials used in the building, proportion and gravity of the volumes, etc. If these conditions are not calculated properly, they might lead to disaster than providing safety.

Seismic engineering cannot avoid and stop the perception of earthquake. But it can help in keeping the construction, rigid so that even if there is earthquake high on the Richter scale, the structure will not break or collapse down. The interior security should be safeguarded.

Here is some advice you might find useful: