7 tips to build houses that can withstand earthquake damage

Earthquakes can prove to be rather devastating when they measure high on the Richter scale. Therefore, houses that are built now, usually are made in a way that they are earthquake resistant. For such houses special structural designs have to be implemented. In order to craft these blueprints, the right materials, dimensions, resistance and proportions need to be used. Along with this, there are building norms and regulations that have to be adhered to depending on the region where the property will be built. There are some construction compliances that have to be met and this is decided depending on the seismic incidence of the area.
During the construction process, the final structural design and minimum requirements have to be noted and followed. If done right, these structures become earthquake proof. In case there is a massive earthquake, these structures will remain safe and protected. The inhabitants residing in them will be safe for havoc. Partial or complete collapses of buildings can also be avoided with this kind of setting.
If you live in an area, which falls into the zone of seismic risk, you have to be super cautious. Many details have to be followed while designing the house. Some of these aspects include land location, choice of materials used in the building, proportion and gravity of the volumes, etc. If these conditions are not calculated properly, they might lead to disaster than providing safety.
Seismic engineering cannot avoid and stop the perception of earthquake. But it can help in keeping the construction, rigid so that even if there is earthquake high on the Richter scale, the structure will not break or collapse down. The interior security should be safeguarded.
Here is some advice you might find useful:
Location is an important factor to consider when it comes to building a house, which will be earthquake resistant. The soil should be stable and there should be no risks of rockslides or mudslides in the area. The area should be near hillsides, marsh areas or in river bed areas.
Consult with a soil engineer or soil specialist. He will be the best person to analyze the soil structure. Ask him if there is need of building slopes, design special foundations or calculate piles.
Majority of constructions consist of perpendicular walls and this is done for a reason. Structurally, this style is the best. In areas where there are risks regular and symmetrical designs are highly preferred. The walls should be spliced perpendicularly and proportioned symmetrically.
This does not indicate that the structure should be like a shoebox. The engineer, architect and the knowledge of the professional handling the project has to use his creativity and engineering skills to create a home in style, shape and design which will keep the structure safe and secured during earthquake and other catastrophic events and accidents. Dome shaped structures are the best choices in this regard.
It is odd to think that a light foundation with 4 columns and thin girders will be able to hold a second larger plant. It is also weird to think that a flight, which is more than 1 meter, should not have supports. There is no use in testing the law of physics and gravity. There should definitely be continuity all throughout the construction system at all levels. Avoid chaotic structural configuration, excessive overhanging and change in dimensions for a safe building construction.
It is important that the materials should be bonded monolithically and spliced together to each other: slabs and enclosures, girders and columns, load walls and flaps, etc. when cast in concrete they should be cast at the same time. In case of arming, the same pieces of steel should be used for joining. In case of any seismic movement, the structure should be stiff and rigid not to break down, but flexible enough not to collapse and stretch and contract to the seismic movements.
The materials used in the construction should be uniform and of the highest quality so that there is no compromise whatsoever. Since construction does not happen with a single piece, all the materials should have uniformity. It is the total integration, which proves to make the building earthquake proof. The materials used should have the capacity of absorbing energy from the earthquake and then again dissipate the same as required.
These simple tips help in creating the best earthquake proof structures. Check out additional 5 tips for an earthquake resistant home here.