Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips to build houses that can withstand earthquake damage

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
Loading admin actions …

Earthquakes can prove to be rather devastating when they measure high on the Richter scale. Therefore, houses that are built now, usually are made in a way that they are earthquake resistant. For such houses special structural designs have to be implemented. In order to craft these blueprints, the right materials, dimensions, resistance and proportions need to be used. Along with this, there are building norms and regulations that have to be adhered to depending on the region where the property will be built. There are some construction compliances that have to be met and this is decided depending on the seismic incidence of the area.

During the construction process, the final structural design and minimum requirements have to be noted and followed. If done right, these structures become earthquake proof. In case there is a massive earthquake, these structures will remain safe and protected. The inhabitants residing in them will be safe for havoc. Partial or complete collapses of buildings can also be avoided with this kind of setting.

If you live in an area, which falls into the zone of seismic risk, you have to be super cautious. Many details have to be followed while designing the house. Some of these aspects include land location, choice of materials used in the building, proportion and gravity of the volumes, etc. If these conditions are not calculated properly, they might lead to disaster than providing safety.

Seismic engineering cannot avoid and stop the perception of earthquake. But it can help in keeping the construction, rigid so that even if there is earthquake high on the Richter scale, the structure will not break or collapse down. The interior security should be safeguarded.

Here is some advice you might find useful:

• Soil stability

Casa Habitación #62, Grupo Arquitech Grupo Arquitech Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
Grupo Arquitech

Grupo Arquitech
Grupo Arquitech
Grupo Arquitech

Location is an important factor to consider when it comes to building a house, which will be earthquake resistant. The soil should be stable and there should be no risks of rockslides or mudslides in the area. The area should be near hillsides, marsh areas or in river bed areas.

Consult with a soil engineer or soil specialist. He will be the best person to analyze the soil structure. Ask him if there is need of building slopes, design special foundations or calculate piles.

• Regular geometry

Farmhouse, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Farmhouse

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Majority of constructions consist of perpendicular walls and this is done for a reason. Structurally, this style is the best. In areas where there are risks regular and symmetrical designs are highly preferred. The walls should be spliced perpendicularly and proportioned symmetrically.

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style houses
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

This does not indicate that the structure should be like a shoebox. The engineer, architect and the knowledge of the professional handling the project has to use his creativity and engineering skills to create a home in style, shape and design which will keep the structure safe and secured during earthquake and other catastrophic events and accidents. Dome shaped structures are the best choices in this regard.

• Seriousness and Continuity

Construction / Civil Work, S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts Asian style houses
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

Construction / Civil Work

S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts
S.R. Buildtech – The Gharexperts

It is odd to think that a light foundation with 4 columns and thin girders will be able to hold a second larger plant. It is also weird to think that a flight, which is more than 1 meter, should not have supports. There is no use in testing the law of physics and gravity. There should definitely be continuity all throughout the construction system at all levels. Avoid chaotic structural configuration, excessive overhanging and change in dimensions for a safe building construction.

CASA YAUTEPEC 13 PARQUE CUERNAVACA LOMAS DE ANGELOPOLIS III CASCATTA PUEBLA, JLSG Arquitecto JLSG Arquitecto Minimalist houses
JLSG Arquitecto

JLSG Arquitecto
JLSG Arquitecto
JLSG Arquitecto

• Flexibility and rigidity

LAUTE house - Southern façade - from below STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture Tropical style houses
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture

LAUTE house—Southern façade—from below

STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d&#39;Architecture
STUDY CASE sas d'Architecture

It is important that the materials should be bonded monolithically and spliced together to each other: slabs and enclosures, girders and columns, load walls and flaps, etc. when cast in concrete they should be cast at the same time. In case of arming, the same pieces of steel should be used for joining. In case of any seismic movement, the structure should be stiff and rigid not to break down, but flexible enough not to collapse and stretch and contract to the seismic movements.


homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

• Resistance of materials

Casa GDR, S.TS Arquitectos S.TS Arquitectos Modern houses
S.TS Arquitectos

S.TS Arquitectos
S.TS Arquitectos
S.TS Arquitectos

The materials used in the construction should be uniform and of the highest quality so that there is no compromise whatsoever. Since construction does not happen with a single piece, all the materials should have uniformity. It is the total integration, which proves to make the building earthquake proof. The materials used should have the capacity of absorbing energy from the earthquake and then again dissipate the same as required.

Residencial Z53, Grupo Nodus Arquitectos Grupo Nodus Arquitectos Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Grupo Nodus Arquitectos

Grupo Nodus Arquitectos
Grupo Nodus Arquitectos
Grupo Nodus Arquitectos

These simple tips help in creating the best earthquake proof structures. Check out additional 5 tips for an earthquake resistant home here.

टाइल्स के साथ बाथरूम को सजाने के 10 आकर्षक तरीके
Now, those were a few tips to make your home, earthquake resistant. Be sure to use them!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks